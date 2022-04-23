ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Dwayne Richardson, Jr’s memory remembered with sneaker convention and basketball tournament

By Aynae Simmons
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Two organizations are looking to honor the memory of Dwyane Richardson Jr with events throughout the weekend.

The Summit Kollective and The Wayne’s World Foundation will host a sneaker convention and basketball tournament on Saturday and a street-ball basketball competition on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Both of the events take aim to spread awareness of gun violence in the area.

And with next week being the anniversary of Dwyane Richardson Jr’s death, mother Keysha Richardson said she’s hopeful of the community’s support and attendance of the events.

“My son was always into basketball and sneaking collecting since the third grade, so we just wanted to do something to honor him,” Richardson said.

The sneaker convention starts at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022, and features a giveaway of an autographed pair of shoes from Deuce McBride!

To learn how to buy tickets, visit the Summit Kollective’s Facebook page.

WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Person killed in Wayne County crash

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. on Friday, April 22): Wayne County dispatch confirmed that one person was killed in this crash. They say the scene has now been cleared. WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A five-car accident has closed part of Route 52 near Prichard, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Friday between Whites Creek Rd. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Corrections officer found not guilty of murder

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A former corrections officer accused of murder was found not guilty on Monday evening. Judge Howard Harcha’s office says that Billy Thompson was found not guilty on all charges at around 8:45 p.m. UPDATE (3:58 p.m. on Monday, April 25): A jury will now deliberate the fate of […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Couple of strong storms possible Monday, cooler days ahead!

A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region. This cold front will have showers and thunderstorms associated with it that will be in a weakening phase as it approaches the region. Nonetheless, a brief strong storm or two across southern Ohio especially cannot be […]
ENVIRONMENT
