Dwayne Richardson, Jr’s memory remembered with sneaker convention and basketball tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Two organizations are looking to honor the memory of Dwyane Richardson Jr with events throughout the weekend.

The Summit Kollective and The Wayne’s World Foundation will host a sneaker convention and basketball tournament on Saturday and a street-ball basketball competition on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Both of the events take aim to spread awareness of gun violence in the area.

And with next week being the anniversary of Dwyane Richardson Jr’s death, mother Keysha Richardson said she’s hopeful of the community’s support and attendance of the events.

“My son was always into basketball and sneaking collecting since the third grade, so we just wanted to do something to honor him,” Richardson said.

The sneaker convention starts at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022, and features a giveaway of an autographed pair of shoes from Deuce McBride!

To learn how to buy tickets, visit the Summit Kollective’s Facebook page.

