Charlottesville, VA

Surveys open for climate action planning for Charlottesville

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

The City of Charlottesville Climate Protection Program is launching two surveys for community input to inform its climate action plan for greenhouse gas emissions reductions and its climate vulnerability assessment. Both surveys...

augustafreepress.com

