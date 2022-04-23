Four Big Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Heat

Last night was one to remember in Atlanta. After a lengthy delay caused by a suspicious package, the arena was at a feverpitch. Despite a dreadful third quarter, the Hawks came back to win Game Three. Below is what we learned on Friday night.
As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
Paul Pierce had a fascinating statement that involved Kevin Durant on Saturday night. Pierce now thinks that Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics might be passing Kevin Durant on the NBA’s hierarchy. Part of this could be recency bias and the fact that Pierce is a Celtics legend. He...
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were the backcourt duo for the Portland Trail Blazers for a long time. The two players shared the court from the 2013-14 NBA season up until recently, when McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Honestly, most saw a trade coming after the two...
Ben Simmons never made it back to the lineup in time to save the Brooklyn Nets’ season. But it doesn’t sound as if Kyrie Irving isn’t holding anything against his teammate. After the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center, many fans said goodbye...
Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal had some issues during their time together in Los Angeles. What started as a good relationship turned into a beef between two players whose chemistry on the court was unmatched. They created an incredible duo on the Los Angeles Lakers. On the other hand, their...
The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 3-0 lead on the Brooklyn Nets, prompting Kevin Durant to make some rather interesting comments. The Nets star was vocal after the Game 3 loss claiming that he had been overthinking throughout the entire series against Boston. Via ClutchPoints’ Nets reporter Dave Early:...
The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
It's been over two decades since Mark Cuban had a life-changing epiphany at an NBA game. It was November 1999, at the beginning of the NBA's 1999-2000 season, when the tech billionaire was sitting a few rows back from the court at a Dallas Mavericks game, that he realized his wealth could transport him from the stands to the owner's box.
Comments / 6