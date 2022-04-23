ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Four Big Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Heat

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

The Hawks came back to win Game Three in Atlanta.

Last night was one to remember in Atlanta. After a lengthy delay caused by a suspicious package, the arena was at a feverpitch. Despite a dreadful third quarter, the Hawks came back to win Game Three. Below is what we learned on Friday night.

Lessons Learned from Game Three

Trae Young Has Ice Water in Veins

Last night was not the best game for Hawks point guard Trae Young. However, it was far from his worst, thanks to noticeable growth and maturity. Young shot 6-14 from the field and 2-6 from deep.

That didn't doom his night, though. The undersized point guard willed his way to the free throw line 12 times (making 10 attempts). Additionally, he dished out 8 assists and cut his turnovers down to 3. Despite the subpar shooting night, Young finished the game with 24 points, including the game-winning floater, reminding everyone why his nickname is 'Ice Trae.'

Jimmy Butler Is Human

After Heat forward Jimmy Butler's offensive outburst in Game Two, I was ready to believe that he was Superman who sometimes walked around as Clark Kent. 'Jimmy Buckets' still had a tremendous performance - 20 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists in 41 minutes.

Luckily, the Hawks avoided another 45-point performance from the hard-nosed veteran. But the anxious part of me worries about when we will get another superhero performance from Butler.

Hawks Not Giving Up

Without their starting center and facing a 16-point deficit in the second half, most teams would have folded. Instead, the Hawks battled back to avoid the dreaded 0-3 series deficit.

Obviously, a lot of the credit for the victory will go to the leader of the team, Trae Young, who made the game-winning floater. But more attention has to be given to the Hawks role players.

John Collins playing through multiple injuries, Onyeka Okongwu's precocious development, Bogdan Bogdanovic's flair for the dramatics, and Delon Wright's resurgence in the rotation. If this team can get healthy ASAP, anything can happen in this series.

Heat Outside Shooting is Dangeous

There is a reason why the Heat led the league with a 37.9% three-point shooting percentage during the regular season. Every player in their rotation sans Bam Adebayo can knock down the trey.

Through three games, the Hawks shaky perimeter defense has struggled to contain the outside shooting of the Heat. Last night, the Hawks second-best offensive rating bailed them out of a jam in the fourth quarter. For the Hawks to win this series, they have to make it more difficult for the Heat's cadre of shooters.

