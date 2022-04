America’s most thin-skinned governor let it be known that dissent by the private sector will not be tolerated in Florida and set about to make an example of the Walt Disney Co. for its criticism of what critics call the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. The result was an insta-bill hastily added to last week’s special session to dissolve Disney’s unique governmental arrangement, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Friday. ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO