ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC COLLISION

By NC Daily Star Staff
northcountydailystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8:14 pm, Oceanside Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision call at N El Camino Real and Coco Palms Drive, Oceanside. Upon arrival, officers found...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Hit By Three Vehicles, Killed on Freeway Near El Cajon

A pedestrian died after being struck by three vehicles on a freeway in El Cajon, authorities said Tuesday. An unidentified man — for reasons still under investigation — was wandering in traffic on Interstate 8, west of state Route 67, and was struck by a 36-year-old woman driving a Kia Optima, a Dodge Charger driven by a 28-year- old man, and a third vehicle that fled the scene at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
EL CAJON, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#N El Camino Real#Scripps Memorial Hospital
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy