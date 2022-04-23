ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

FORMER NASSAU COUNTY LONG ISLAND COUNTY EXECUTIVE & WIFE GIVEN 12 YEARS, & 15 MONTHS FOR CONVICTIONS ON BRIBERY KICKBACKS AND CONSPIRACY TO OBSTRUCT JUSTICE RESPECTIVELY.

By John Bailey
whiteplainscnr.com
 3 days ago

WPCNR FBI WIRE. From the Federal Bureau of Investigation. April 23, 2022:. Friday, at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Edward Mangano, the former Nassau County Executive, and his wife Linda Mangano were sentenced by United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack to 12 years, and 15 months’, imprisonment, respectively, following...

