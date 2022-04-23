ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Gamblers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Birmingham Stallions (1-0) face the Houston Gamblers (1-0) Saturday for a Week 2 USFL matchup. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Stallions vs. Gamblers odds with USFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Stallions won the league’s first game of the season, picking up a 28-24 victory over the New Jersey Generals. The Stallions were underdogs in the game but, after allowing a go-ahead field goal with under two minutes left, quarterback J’Mar Smith led a 50-yard drive that ended with him rushing for the game-winning touchdown from 2 yards out with 29 seconds left in the game.

The Gamblers scored 17 first-half points against the Michigan Panthers, including a defensive touchdown, and held on for a 17-12 victory in their season-opening affair.

Stallions vs. Gamblers odds and lines

  • Money line: Stallions -155 (bet $155 to win $100) | Gamblers +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Stallions -3 (-110) | Gamblers +3 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 41 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Stallions vs. Gamblers key injuries

Stallions

  • RB Jordan Chunn (hamstring) out
  • OL O’Shea Dugas (back) probable
  • QB Alex McGough (ankle) out
  • DB Josh Shaw (quad) questionable

Gamblers

  • OL Avery Gennesy (knee) probable
  • RB Mark Thompson (thigh) probable
  • DB Ryan White (ankle) questionable

Stallions vs. Gamblers picks and predictions

Prediction

Stallions 20, Gamblers 13

The Stallions are the only team to have a true home-field advantage, as all games are played in Birmingham. They also scored the most points of the week in their season opener.

The Gamblers relied on their defense making plays but allowed two very long drives to the Panthers in the first quarter before getting a takeaway and a red-zone stop.

Considering the offense the Stallions put up and the yards the Gamblers allowed early last week, take STALLIONS (-155).

The Stallions won their opener as the underdog, as only one favorite won in Week 1. Including Friday’s Week 2 game, the underdog has won in four of five games this season.

That said, I’m looking at the Stallions to pick up the win. The Gamblers only scored 6 points after the first quarter in their season opener.

Take STALLIONS -3 (-110).

The Stallions’ opener is the only game to go Over the projected total this season. Points have decreased in each game since, and Week 2’s opening game finished with a total of only 16 points.

Besides the Stallions’ 28-24 win last week, the highest total leading into their Saturday game is 40.

Take UNDER 41 (-110).

Community Policy