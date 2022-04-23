ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

By Marcus Hunter, Jordan James, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

Leaudre Isabell, 23

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday.

Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total number to five.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital and died from their injuries. The two victims who died were later identified as Pamela Isabell, 37, and her seven-year-old son AJ, according to family and detectives.

MPD said the other three victims, including another nine-year-old juvenile, were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Leaudre Isabell, 23, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Man hit, killed after being struck by vehicle in MS

Family and friends were visibly sad when they made it to the scene.

“How in the (expletive) you stab all those people like that,” one family member said. “And then you wait until they go to sleep?”

Memphis Police say Leaudre is Pamela’s brother. The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

“One of the people that’s in the hospital said he did it,” a family member said. “They said my family members are dead. He did it.”

Dyersburg teacher charged after throwing student to ground

Family members say Leaudre has battled mental health issues.

“He just got a problem. He just got a problem,” a family member said. “Everybody tried to help him. Everybody in the family tried to help taking him back and forth to work. Nope, don’t have to pay no rent.”

Jerry Starks lives next door to the family and is still shaken up by what he saw.

“I saw them pumping the chest of one of the kids trying to survive him, then I seen another kid come out,” Starks said. “He walked out, and I think he was stabbed also, but they put him on the stretcher.”

Marquiepta Odom is the executive director of YWCA Greater Memphis, a domestic violence shelter. She wonders if signs were missed leading up to stabbing.

“We have to watch signs,” Odom said. “Signs of anger, signs of their behavior being differently, signs of them being very aggressive. So there are tell-tell signs in most cases before someone just acts out.”

No bond has been set for Leaudre. He is expected to appear in court April 25.

Comments / 10

Jo Macklin
4d ago

Why on earth are these people letting the devil take their souls. Hurting or killing a child is beyond evil. Praying for this victims and their families.

Reply
6
Torris Terrell
4d ago

Animals.....these people are kn all types of drugs....no common sense....no family structure...its sad

Reply
4
WREG

WREG

