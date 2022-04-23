ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

How Much Can the 2023 Kia Telluride Tow?

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2023 Kia Telluride is getting stronger by the...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towing#Vehicles#Kia Telluride#Subaru Wilderness
Truth About Cars

2022 New York Auto Show: Hyundai Palisade Gets Even More Classed-Up

Hyundai’s Palisade separates itself from Kia’s Telluride, at least in terms of appearance, by being the more “urban”, stylistically speaking, of the two. The former looks boxy and rugged, while the latter has curves that evoke urban luxury — at least to this author’s eye.*
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
motor1.com

Toyota investing in ICE by spending $383 million on four-cylinder engine

Electric vehicles are the future, but Toyota still thinks there's room for four-cylinder combustion engines because the automaker is investing $383 million into their production in the United States. The money is split across four sites in the country. According to the company's announcement, this powerplant is "the heart of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
MotorBiscuit

Jeep Gladiator, Honda Ridgeline Finish Last in J.D. Power Truck Rating

In the 2022 J.D. Power truck rankings of Best Small and Midsize Trucks, the Jeep Gladiator and the Honda Ridgeline score last. But just barely. The midsize pickup market is hot, and very, very, competitive. Not many rankings can show how competitive the market is like the new J.D. Power rankings that show the last-place truck finishes just three points shy of the first place truck in the segment.
CARS
motor1.com

Bentley Mulsanne may be replaced by an electric coupe GT

Bentley’s flagship model was the Mulsanne saloon, manufactured between 2010 and 2020 and powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V8 (the longest running V8 engine ever, introduced in 1959). The model set to replace it will be completely electric, according to a new report, and its focus will move away from ultimate comfort towards sporty driving.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why The V8-Powered Land Rover Defender 90 Is Truly Unique

The market for high-performance off-road SUV is scorching hot right now. Jeep stuffed a Hemi V8 into the Wrangler, Ford is doing a Raptor version of the Bronco, and let's not forget, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is so popular, there's a waiting list to buy one. All three of these off-roaders are so in demand that buyers are willing to pay over MSRP for them. But what if we told you there's an option that's even better? And requires no markup? Enter, the 2022 Land Rover Defender.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Arrives With Plenty Of Tech And Lots Of Luxury

We've known Mercedes-Benz has been cooking up an SUV variant of the EQS for quite some time and, earlier this month, the brand released a teaser hinting at the design. Ahead of the reveal, the company's thunder was stolen when leaked images surfaced online but now, the three-pointed star has officially unveiled the highly awaited electric SUV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

95K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy