What I’m Looking For in the Spring Game

So it’s the first spring game of what is a truly completely new era. Brian Kelly and his “alignment” machine seem to have brought a sense of competence, stability, and professionalism to a program that above all lacked order. But the spring game is purely about ball. It’s about players, it’s...
One day, Nick Saban will retire. When that day finally comes, Alabama will have to find his replacement. Paul Finebaum already has four names in mind. The first is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. This is probably the most obvious choice. You could make the argument he’s peaked at Clemson and might want a fresh start elsewhere. However, his recent reluctance to accept major changes – including NIL and the transfer portal – is a red flag.
Despite a quick and decisive divorce this offseason, could linebacker Anthony Hitchens return to the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Kanas City Chiefs released linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Feb. 22, the first post-Super Bowl transaction by the team. The move was not surprising to many, despite Hitchens’ starting role and mediocre production.
The Chiefs will be on the clock in just a matter of days now. Yes, it’s nearly time for the 2022 NFL Draft. At this point, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the team’s scouting department and coaching staff have met and discussed myriad draft prospects. Veach revealed...
The City of Fountains is being spotlighted on a new Royals jersey. KCTV5’s Bill Hurrelbrink talks live with Royals Senior Vice President & COO Brooks Sherman about the new City Connect jerseys. KU plays in Buck O'Neil classic. Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. |. It might...
At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles used their first-round pick on TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Fast forward just two years later, and it appears the team is willing to move on from Reagor. According to ESPN reporter Tim McManus, the Eagles are “open” to listening to offers...
The Packers are in dire need of weapons after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, but they could be looking to Las Vegas for the remedy. Perhaps the biggest question the Green Bay Packers face entering the 2022 NFL Draft and the remainder of the offseason is how they are going to build the offense around Aaron Rodgers. After the club traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders, that left a gaping hole in the wide receiver room and group of pass-catchers.
One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
In a bit of stunning news, guard De’Vion Harmon has decided to leave the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program and enter the transfer portal, sources confirm.
It’s stunning because earlier this month, he reiterated his commitment to the Ducks and announced he would indeed come back for his senior season. Where ever he goes, it will be Harmon’s third school in three years. He came to Oregon after two seasons at Oklahoma.
As an Oregon Duck, Harmon had his good moments as well as some shooting slumps. But overall, it was a nice first season in Eugene. Harmon averaged nearly 11 points a game and shot 41.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the three-point line.
This announcement comes a day after guard Rivaldo Soares announced he would be coming back to Oregon for his senior season.
Harmon joins Franck Kepnang, Eric Williams, Jr. and Isaac Johnson as those who have decided to find greener pastures elsewhere.
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of a few teams that DeSean Jackson mentioned by name when asked where he wants to play in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs look like they are set at wide receiver except for any incoming rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class. However, DeSean Jackson is hoping that door is not completely closed off to veterans.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas. A year after picking Trevor Lawrence number one overall, the Jaguars are in the same position again. The Jags would love to trade out of the...
