On Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm you can join Eunique yoga for a Mother Daughter Day Celebration. This is an event that has been on the Enuique Yoga owner’s my mind for a while. Please join her in this Mother Daughter Day event as they bond, make memories, and just honor YOU and your loved ones. Bring whomever you like-mother-in-law, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother… This event is about forgiveness, breaking generational curses, bonding and so much more.

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO