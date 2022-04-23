It's Thunder Over Louisville! Record High Temp Possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a marvelous weekend, a cold front will bring changes to our weather this week. Monday starts out active as scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast. It won't be a washout, but you can expect off & on showers and storms in Louisville mainly between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. A few storms that do develop will have a small chance of becoming severe, especially east of Louisville. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of our area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe thunderstorms.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO