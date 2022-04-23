ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

It's Thunder Over Louisville! Record High Temp Possible

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny & breezy this...

www.whas11.com

WHAS 11

Cooler temperatures on the way

A cold front is moving east, so drying out and turning cooler tonight. Partly cloudy, dry, and cooler Monday night with lows in the 40s.
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: Stormy start, then cooler and quieter for most of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a marvelous weekend, a cold front will bring changes to our weather this week. Monday starts out active as scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast. It won't be a washout, but you can expect off & on showers and storms in Louisville mainly between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. A few storms that do develop will have a small chance of becoming severe, especially east of Louisville. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of our area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe thunderstorms.
Louisville, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the last Sunday of April and it’s another absolutely amazing weather day across Kentucky and surrounding areas. Temps continue to reach early summertime readings, but changes are about to work in over the next few days. These changes bring another frost threat by the middle of the week.
