Puget Sound orca whales struggle with inbreeding as scientists search for answers

By DALTON DAY
MyNorthwest
 3 days ago
With only 73 southern resident orca whales remaining — 25 to 30 of which are potentially reproductive females — about a third of them with the potential to rebound the population are not reproducing, causing inbreeding among the population with the potential for long-term adverse genetic expression....

MyNorthwest

