Puget Sound orca whales struggle with inbreeding as scientists search for answers
By DALTON DAY
MyNorthwest
3 days ago
With only 73 southern resident orca whales remaining — 25 to 30 of which are potentially reproductive females — about a third of them with the potential to rebound the population are not reproducing, causing inbreeding among the population with the potential for long-term adverse genetic expression....
Non-native bullfrogs and sunfish species, introduced for consumer and sport purposes, are known to alter ecosystems and hinder native amphibians and fish in the Pacific Northwest highlands. But scant research exists about how these introductions affect native species in lowland floodplains. A new study of a southwestern Washington floodplain finds...
Whenever Alyssa Bohart heard a voice from her computer repeatedly chiming—status alert, status alert—the search was on. The warnings came from a radar device installed in Churchill, Manitoba—a modified military system programed with artificial intelligence (A.I.) and trained to detect polar bears. Bohart’s job was to remotely operate a camera and visually confirm that the AI was making the right call.
Federal scientists want Indigenous help in tracking what’s amiss with Alaska’s permafrost. Berries might offer one clue. But other hidden keys, too, might await the U.S. Geological Survey researchers now unlocking permafrost secrets in the Yukon River Basin. As the Biden administration more broadly embraces what’s come to be known as Indigenous knowledge, scientists and tribal leaders alike anticipate benefits (E&E News PM, Nov. 15, 2021).
When visiting cities, coyotes seem to prefer the nightlife while deer and squirrels would rather be home before dark. That's the finding of new research from University of Utah ("the U") scientists who found that mammals in urban environments shifted the timing of their daily activities, likely to avoid encountering humans.
Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
Described as one of the great wonders of Oregon and the deepest lake in the United States, Crater Lake is also known for its mysteries. One of them is that of an ancient log that mysteriously manages to float upright despite being unanchored. According to an article on travelmedford.com, this hemlock stump dubbed the "Old Man" has baffled scientists and visitors for over a century.
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Construction has begun on what is billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California’s urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the start of construction of a $90 million bridge over...
Many people are choosing to boycott Russian products like vodka and caviar because of the war in Ukraine — but they may not know to watch out for their king crab. Even though Washington is a seafood haven and the crab-filled waters off Alaska are just to the north, king crab from the Russian side of the Bering Sea is commonly found in local stores.
Photo of Red wolf pup from Red Wolf Recovery Program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Heartwarming news as a litter of six critically endangered wild red wolf pups has been born in eastern North Carolina. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Red Wolf Recovery Program staff confirmed last week that four females and two male pups were born to a wild red wolf pair in Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge.
On April 11, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced it would invest $46 million in funding to tribal communities to address the unique impacts of climate change in Indigenous communities. The funding is a piece of the $466 million to the Bureau of Indian Affairs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address tribal infrastructure in Indigenous communities. Securing enough federal funding for relocation expenses, infrastructure investments or efforts to strengthen climate resilience and adaptation has been a major hurdle for many tribes. While these investments are appreciated, many tribal communities believe that ecological restoration still isn’t enough of a priority.
From May 1 to July 15, a team of wildlife professionals will be conducting its annual grizzly bear research trapping at Grand Teton National Park. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be collecting new data as a part of the Endangered Species Act. As a part of this act, scientists monitor the condition of the grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The team will be paying special attention to adult female grizzlies during the monitoring program.
To Laureli Ivanoff, climate change is far from an abstract idea. As an Iñupiat writer living in the remote Alaskan town of Unalakleet, she’s seen firsthand the warming planet’s tangible impact on her culture’s food traditions, some of the only practices to survive colonization. “Ice fishing or hunting or just going out and enjoying ourselves, there’s no way to really do that if there isn’t any snow,” she says. Animals that rely on snow and sea ice , such as the ugruk —or bearded seal—are harder to find as sea ice melts, leaving subsistence hunters concerned for their livelihoods. Although local native communities have weathered many historic hardships before, Ivanoff believes the challenges ahead are unprecedented. “Already every year, we’re wondering, ‘Is the ocean ice going to form? How much longer are we going to have it?’” Watch the video above to learn more about the disappearing traditions in the American Arctic.
Since Thursday afternoon’s 4:15 sailing from Orcas, all inter-island San Juan ferry services will be stopped until Sunday morning. The state ferry system says the crew shortage is making it impossible to staff the boats. People who need to get between islands can catch one of the ferries that...
Have you ever peered at a can of tuna and been unnerved by the peculiar disclaimer that it's "dolphin-safe?" Has your mind wandered to unsavory places in which you're now thinking that there is a substantial amount of dolphin meat in your canned tuna? Rest assured, most of the time this is not the case. Furthermore, this isn't even the real reason to avoid eating canned tuna.
To learn more including how to support the rhinos, click here. Conservationists in South Africa are on a mission to save rhinos. The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa, which is the largest orphan rhino sanctuary in the world, is home to more than 100 orphaned rhinos. The center cares for many of these majestic creatures, which are impacted by poaching.
