It should go without saying that House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy is — as both a professional politician in general, and a Republican in the Trump era of his party in particular— completely full of shit. That he lies as easily as he breathes is hardly newsworthy in and of itself. Water wet, puppies cute, etc. What is notable, however, is how hilariously McCarthy’s latest lie was absolutely dismantled, live on TV, and how quickly his fellow conservatives have lined up to knife him and leave him metaphorically dead on the side of their road to personal and professional glory.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO