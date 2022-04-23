Obituary: Broadway star Robert Morse dies at age 90

The actor Michel Bouquet, who has died aged 96, was already middle-aged by the time he found fame playing baleful, corrupt or complacent figures in films by the New Wave provocateur Claude Chabrol. He was a cuckolded husband who kills his wife’s lover in La Femme Infidèle (The Unfaithful Wife, 1969) and an advertising executive who accidentally kills his own lover in Juste Avant La Nuit (Just Before Nightfall, 1971). In between, he did some of his wickedest work as a wealthy tyrant besmirching his daughter-in-law’s name as he plots to gain custody of his grandson in La Rupture (The Breach, 1970). Each of these films paired him with the director’s wife, Stéphane Audran, and portrayed “the petit bourgeois household as unsparingly as Thérèse Raquin or Madame Bovary”, as the critic Nigel Andrews put it.
