Obituary: Broadway star Robert Morse dies at age 90

Robert Morse, who somehow remained boyish for every one of his nearly seven decades in showbiz, died this week at the age of 90. From his Broadway debut to a late career encore on TV's "Mad Men," Bobby Morse was expert at playing mischievous rascals. Critic Bob Mondello remembers....

