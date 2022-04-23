ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Adam Uren

Authorities have released the name of the man fatally shot by police in Chisholm earlier this week, as well as more details of the incident that led to his death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Friday that Michael David Johnson, 38, of Chisholm, died after being shot by St. Louis County deputies and a Virginia police officer.

An obituary for Johnson states he was born in Robbinsdale and formerly served in the U.S. Army. He was a father to a son, daughter, and a stepson.

Police have previous alleged that Johnson was a "known suspect" wanted in connection to multiple felony level offenses in Morrison County, and the BCA says police found his car outside his home at 201 Central Avenue South in Chisholm at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The BCA says law enforcement from "several departments" attended the scene to arrest Johnson, who allegedly "came out of the house with knives in his hands."

Officers used "less lethal rounds first, then lethal rounds, striking Johnson," the BCA says. He died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Two knives were recovered from near his body.

The incident was captured on body-worn cameras and squad dashcams, with the BCA investigation ongoing.

The officers who opened fire are:

  • Deputy Cody Dillinger, who has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for five years.
  • Officer Nick Grivna, who has been with Virginia Police Department for eight years.
  • Deputy Gavin Nichols, who fired the "non-lethal foam impact rounds," has been wit​h the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

