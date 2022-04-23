ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan: Ten confirmed dead from missing tourist boat

Cover picture for the articleAt least 10 people have been killed after a tourist boast went missing off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, the Japan Coast Guard says. They say the search is continuing in frigid waters for 16 others who were on board the Kazu 1 vessel. Contact with the boat...

