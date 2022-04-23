Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer to step down May 11

Courtesy: Madison Common Council

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer is stepping away from the Common Council.

Lemmer, who represents District 3, announced her resignation Friday. She will officially leave office on May 11 at noon. Lemmer said that she accepted a senior position at a company, which will take her attention away from the council. Her partner is also pursuing a new job opportunity on the west coast.

“Representing our community on the Madison Common Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” she said in a statement. “Only a unique opportunity for my partner, Adam, and I would take me away from this service.”

Lemmer was elected to the council in April 2019 and won re-election in April 2021. She served on multiple commissions and committees including the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County and the Common Council Executive Committee.

“Alder Lemmer has served her district and our city well,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “She’s been a strong advocate for constituent concerns, but has also identified and successfully achieved policy changes in her time on Council.”

The city will soon begin the process of filling the vacancy left by Lemmer. The Common Council will conduct an interview process to appoint an interim District 3 Alderperson, and a new alder will be elected and sworn in on April 18, 2023.

