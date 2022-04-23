ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer to step down May 11

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gzBU_0fI3YdQ900
Courtesy: Madison Common Council

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer is stepping away from the Common Council.

Lemmer, who represents District 3, announced her resignation Friday. She will officially leave office on May 11 at noon. Lemmer said that she accepted a senior position at a company, which will take her attention away from the council. Her partner is also pursuing a new job opportunity on the west coast.

“Representing our community on the Madison Common Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” she said in a statement. “Only a unique opportunity for my partner, Adam, and I would take me away from this service.”

Lemmer was elected to the council in April 2019 and won re-election in April 2021. She served on multiple commissions and committees including the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County and the Common Council Executive Committee.

“Alder Lemmer has served her district and our city well,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “She’s been a strong advocate for constituent concerns, but has also identified and successfully achieved policy changes in her time on Council.”

The city will soon begin the process of filling the vacancy left by Lemmer. The Common Council will conduct an interview process to appoint an interim District 3 Alderperson, and a new alder will be elected and sworn in on April 18, 2023.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison hospitals not making changes to visitor policies as Dane Co. sees increased COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. — Despite Dane County increasing to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s medium community COVID-19 activity level on Friday, Madison’s largest hospitals are not immediately reimplementing stricter visitor rules they previously loosened. Earlier this week, UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter announced they were loosening rules to allow adult patients to be accompanied by two people and for...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Bicycle Center opens to commuter members

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Bicycle Center facility is now open to commuter members for the first time. While the facility has been open since 2020, supply chain issues delayed the installation of a keycard access system. With the system now installed, members and day-pass holders will be able to use the facility 24/7, even when staff members are not...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A baby’s death, missing suspects, $500 bond: Dane County set the lowest bar for release in Wisconsin in a reckless homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. — The headline in late 2020 came and went quietly: a young Dane County couple, a boyfriend charged with reckless homicide and a mother with child neglect in her baby’s death at just 7 weeks old. In the months after the death in May, Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, had largely cooperated with the police investigation....
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
WSAW

Service dogs graduate from the Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A class from the Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin graduated on Saturday. The patriot K9′s of Wisconsin train psychiatric service dogs for disabled veterans who suffer from military sexual trauma, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries. “Having a service dog is like having a chance at...
WAUSAU, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

UW Health renames Madison hospital

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health at The American Center was renamed to UW Health East Madison Hospital, the health system said April 21. According to Ryann DeGraff, vice president and chief operating officer of UW Health East Madison Hospital, the rebrand better reflects what the facility offers "its patients and the community, including surgical and emergency care" and is an effort to improve patient experience.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam West
WDIO-TV

Historic Wisconsin park management returned to state

FARMINGTON, Wis. - Management of a Wisconsin park listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been returned to the state in hopes of better preserving more than two dozen Native American effigy mounds. The 22-acre Lizard Mound Park in Washington County was first designated as a state park in 1950.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Brandtjen warns against ending Gableman investigation

(The Center Square) – One of the leading voices in the push to clarify Wisconsin’s election laws is issuing a warning to her own side about ending the investigation into the 2020 election. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said the investigation by Wisconsin Special Counsel Mike...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The cost behind the Houska Park upgrades

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse is using Houska Park as a temporary campground. The campground will have cameras, lighting, and private security. The city’s homeless service coordinator says this May, his office will ask the City Council to pay for the upgrades and security with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#District 3#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin election investigation may be nearing end, or not

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of a handful of 2020 election reviews pushed by Republicans could be nearing an end in Wisconsin — or not. A special investigator’s taxpayer-funded contract to look into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state is set to expire on Saturday. But Donald Trump as well as the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to lead the investigation and the chair of the state Assembly committee on elections all want it to continue and are putting pressure on the state’s top Republican to extend the much-criticized probe.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ad spending ramps up as another candidate enters Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels’ entry into the Republican primary for governor on Monday came with a hefty price tag: the new candidate spent $980,000 on statewide TV advertisements. Michels is the fourth high-profile Republican to enter the race after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Recently, a political action...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Caledonia Village Trustee Kevin Wanggaard dies unexpectedly

Caledonia Village Trustee Kevin Wanggaard died unexpectedly Saturday at Ascension-All Saints Hospital following a medical emergency at the age of 61. Wanggaard served 18 years on the Caledonia Village Board and worked 30 years at the City of Racine Water Department. He was also an active member of Moose Lodge #437 at the local and state level and Moose International.
CALEDONIA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEAU-TV 13

Travel impacts possible in downtown Eau Claire Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traffic delays are possible Monday in downtown Eau Claire. An increase in large truck volume is the reason for the possible delays as several loads of concrete are delivered to the new transit center that is being built on South Farwell Street between Main Street and Gray Street.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three more Dane County Starbucks locations file for union representation

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Workers at three local Starbucks stores filed for union representation Monday, joining a growing trend across the country. The workers at 2981 Tiverton Pike Drive in Fitchburg, 6512 Monona Drive in Monona, and 3515 University Ave. in Madison filed with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1473. The stores are the 5th, 6th, and 7th...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy