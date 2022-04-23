ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Maple Leafs have become a tougher team to play against

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maple Leafs are a lot tougher than last season, period. Looking at the potential matchups for Toronto in the first round, it’s either the Boston Bruins or the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both teams have been a tough team for the Maple Leafs in the past, but not so much...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Canadiens Would Be Linked to Dubois If Forward Made Available By Jets

As per Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now , if Pierre-Luc Dubois becomes available this offseason, the Montreal Canadiens will be linked to him. That doesn’t necessarily mean D’Amico believes the Canadiens will move heaven and earth to acquire Dubois, only that they’ll kick tires and insiders will make the obvious connections between the two parties.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Season’s Goals, Team Depth & Kallgren Success

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll look at three areas the team is preparing for as the regular season winds down. Specifically, I’ll look at some of the team’s goals for ending the regular season. Second, I’ll look at why this team is different and better than teams from the recent past.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price to have knee evaluated in New York

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price missed the majority of the 2021-22 NHL season for multiple reasons. Price underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on July 23 and then experienced a setback that forced him to restart his rehabilitation in the middle of January. The 34-year-old ultimately made his campaign debut on April...
NHL
Yardbarker

12 Canadiens Who Are Candidates to Play at 2022 World Championship

For the Montreal Canadiens, the NHL regular season is mercifully nearing its conclusion. This was not a season for the fans to remember, as highlights were few and far between. The steady play of Nick Suzuki and the resurgence of Cole Caufield are two of the only aspects worthy of a spotlight this season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Michael Bunting
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
John Tavares
Person
Morgan Rielly
Person
Wayne Simmonds
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Kyle Clifford
Yardbarker

3 Wild Players Who Can Be Playoff Heroes

One of the magical things about the Stanley Cup Playoffs is to see which players emerge as heroes for their respective teams. Often, the star players come up big in the moments that matter the most, but sometimes it’s the players you might not expect who end up making the biggest impact.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Maple Leafs#The Boston Bruins#Tictactomar
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers, Yeo Let “The Kids Line” Play

In a lost season, the Philadelphia Flyers’ youth movement has certainly been fun to watch, giving hope for better days to come. Many young prospects made their Flyers debuts this season, making impacts. Of those many, these three skaters stand out the most. The Kids Line. Noah Cates, Morgan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The depth of skill on the Leafs should make life easier for their star offensive talent

The last time the Leafs were in the playoffs it didn’t go so well. This is a statement that seems to ring true every year, but last year seemed to carry with it the highest expectations of a season since the glory days of Pat Quinn. Frankly, the Leafs weren’t supposed to lose, and whether you want to brush it off as Carey Price playing some of the best hockey of his career, or the impact of losing players like Tavares and Muzzin, and others like Hyman and Foligno not being at 100%, the decision is up to you, but with Tavares out of the round due to his injury, and the Canadiens effectively neutralizing the Matthews and Marner line, it really just left William Nylander to carry the load. That didn’t work, and there probably needs to be steps taken to avoid that happening again.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Kevin Hayes Named Nominee for 2022 Masterton Trophy

Early Monday morning, The Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) announced its nominations for the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Trophy, and the PHWA Philadelphia chapter nominated Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes as its pick. The trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the game of hockey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Tuesday bets: Eight prop plays for a loaded night

It was nice to win some bets in the NHL Monday on the one-game slate. We're back to a packed night, with 13 games to dig into for this Tuesday evening. It's looking like a solid night for prop value, both for shots on goal (SOG) and points. Here are eight plays that stick out.
NHL
Yardbarker

Predators News & Rumors: Duchene & Forsberg Hit 40, Josi & More

If the Nashville Predators can find a silver lining to the week that was, it’s that they secured three of a possible six points. Managing to hold off the Calgary Flames by a score of 3-2 and stealing a point against the Minnesota Wild gave the Predators hope of holding on to their wild card spot. Unfortunately, the Vegas Golden Knights remain close behind, trailing by just four points, and the Vancouver Canucks remain statistically involved. It’s anyone’s game, and it will likely come down to the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Umpire Calls: Is the Impact Upon the Toronto Blue Jays Overstated?

Early in the 2022 MB season, there is much discussion concerning the number of incorrect umpire calls of balls and strikes. Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays have been very loud on social media with claims that the Jays are losing games because of umpires. Is the claim valid? How impactful are missed ball-strike calls? Are incorrect calls distributed evenly across all teams?
MLB
Yardbarker

Capitals 12-time All-Star Alex Ovechkin a game-time decision vs. Islanders

Ovechkin was labeled as day-to-day with an upper-body injury on Monday. "Ovi" appeared to hurt his left arm and/or shoulder when he crashed into the boards early in the third period of the Caps' 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. The 36-year-old has put in 50...
NHL
Yardbarker

James Harden mocked over ridiculous Game 5 camo outfit

James Harden has not played particularly well in the Philadelphia 76ers’ series against the Toronto Raptors, and he was hoping one of his infamous zany wardrobe selections might help him on Monday night. Unfortunately, it did not. Harden showed up to Game 5 wearing a ridiculous camo outfit with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Marc Staal named Detroit’s nominee for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal has been nominated for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Detroit chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game.” Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom received the award in 2021.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy