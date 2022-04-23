ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Oregon public employee unions are already pumping big bucks into the effort to convince Democrats and nonaffiliated voters not to support Betsy Johnson, the...

MAC28
3d ago

I can tell you right now that climate and common sense gun laws are low on the list of things that a majority of oregonians care about at the moment.

Biden is a bitch
3d ago

can you imagine..Tina kotex and she will pick Tammy Tampax as her speaker of the house. and no one will be allowed in any meetings. unless they are a gynecologist. because they will have to pull some strings. to get things done.

Nadda Bootliquor
3d ago

I’m writing my own name on the ballot, Tired of picking a new master whom was hand picked and groomed by the prior masters. I’ll govern myself.

Channel 6000

Betsy Johnson on leaving the Democratic Party, running for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betsy Johnson is running for governor of Oregon unaffiliated with any political party. No one has won the top executive spot in Oregon without running on a major party’s ticket in nearly 100 years. Johnson has been a pilot, businesswoman, graduate of Lewis &...
KPVI Newschannel 6

GOP primary for governor is one for the history books

BOISE — Idaho is facing a novel prospect in the GOP primary for governor this year: A sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time since 1938, along with a slew of other candidates in an eight-way race. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin...
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
KCBY

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visits Coos County: 'It was a wakeup call'

NORTH BEND, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown spent the night at the Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park before visiting the Bandon Hatchery on Friday during a visit with the Coquille Indian Tribe. In Bandon, Brown "learned about the tribe’s salmon restoration partnership with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife,"...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
