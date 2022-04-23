Obituary: Rebecca ‘Becky’ L. Trump

William C. Brent, 69 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Washington, DC Veterans Administration Hospital. Born October 23, 1952 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Shirley Ann (Bobo) Wilkinson of Page, WV and the late William Brent. He was a 1971 graduate of Fairfield High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Marine Corps. William farmed in Fairfield Area most of his life. He enjoyed woodworking and riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Evonne Marie McCain of Boston, Mass. James W. Brent of Enola, PA and Christopher A. Brent of Orrtanna, PA, three sisters, Barbara Gumm of Oak Hill, WV, Sue Canterbury of Page, WV and Jean Hare of Fairfield, PA and a brother, George M. Brent of Statesville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Rd. Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Carl Harris, officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

FAIRFIELD, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO