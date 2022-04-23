ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Rebecca ‘Becky’ L. Trump

By Adams County News Sources
 3 days ago

Rebecca Becky Louise Trump, 79, of Littlestown, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1942, in Hanover, PA. Rebecca was the daughter of the late Cletus N. Reever and Marie I. (Reaver) Reever. She was the wife of...

Obituary: David E. Scott

David E. Scott, 63, Hilltown Road, Biglerville, PA passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born September 18, 1958 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Billy E. and Mary Powell Scott. David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelia Ogoc Scott, a daughter, Mikaela Scott, a step-son, Junel Ogoc, and a sister, Mary Elaine Mills of Biglerville, PA. He was predeceased by brother, Teddy L. Scott and a sister, Brenda L. Scott.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Obituary: Kim L. Bixler-Smith

Kim L. Bixler-Smith, 65, of Orrtanna, PA died Monday morning, April 12, 2022 at her home. Born December 12, 1956 in Gettysburg, Pa she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Elizabeth Betty (Resh) Bixler. She was the wife of John P. Smith, Sr., of Orrtanna, PA.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Rev. E. Edward Keyser

The Reverend E. Edward Keyser died on April 7 at the age of 83, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1938, he grew up in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest son of Earl E. Keyser Jr. and Thelma Gladys Hoke. He was a graduate...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Ruth Anna (Ruthanne) Miller

Ruth Anna (Ruthanne), 85, formerly of Gettysburg, PA fell asleep in death at her home, in Fort Pierce, FL with her family by her side. Though her hospice care time was brief, she endured various health issues for many years. Born April 26, 1936 in Gettysburg, PA she was the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Alan Buchanan obituary

My friend and colleague Alan Buchanan, who has died from oesophageal cancer aged 90, worked for many years as a civil engineer but in retirement decided to start a second career. Alan studied paper conservation at Camberwell College of Art, south London, graduating in 1991 and opening his own studio...
OBITUARIES
Obituary: Catherine Ann C. Hunt

Catherine Ann C. Hunt, 57, 2550 Low Dutch road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1964 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Russell Carter & Patricia King Koenig & her husband Edward of Gettysburg, PA.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Evelyn & Dimitri Ganas

Evelyn A. Ganas, 82, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22. Evelyn was born in Littlestown, PA and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Obituary: Marilynn W. Leer

Marilynn W. Leer, 82, of Gettysburg, PA died Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born May 2, 1939 in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Edith (Kramer) Wolf. She was the wife of the late Rev. Ernest P. Leer, who died January 26, 2011.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Marguerite Long Bucher

Marguerite Long Bucher, née Marguerite Mitten Long, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022 at her home in Gettysburg. Marguerite was born on November 2, 1936 in Gettysburg, and was known as an avid equestrian, having competed at the Pennsylvania National horse show. She was a gardener, and businesswoman, the broker/owner of SERVICE 1st Realty, Inc., and Finesse Tropicals, Inc. Marguerite was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1954) and Gettysburg College (1958). Peg, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Community Concert Association, Soroptimist International, Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gettysburg Garden Club, and Trout Unlimited (until recent years due to illness).
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Clarence ‘Big Al’ Grimes

Clarence A. Big Al Grimes, Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born July 21, 1952 in Frederick, MD the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Barbara Hoff Frock of Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Shettle Grimes.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Willam C. Brent

William C. Brent, 69 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Washington, DC Veterans Administration Hospital. Born October 23, 1952 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Shirley Ann (Bobo) Wilkinson of Page, WV and the late William Brent. He was a 1971 graduate of Fairfield High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Marine Corps. William farmed in Fairfield Area most of his life. He enjoyed woodworking and riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Evonne Marie McCain of Boston, Mass. James W. Brent of Enola, PA and Christopher A. Brent of Orrtanna, PA, three sisters, Barbara Gumm of Oak Hill, WV, Sue Canterbury of Page, WV and Jean Hare of Fairfield, PA and a brother, George M. Brent of Statesville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Rd. Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Carl Harris, officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Obituary: Taylor Jane Naugle

Taylor Jane Naugle, 24, of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home. Born June 4, 1997 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Matthew L. and Jennifer M. (Brent) Naugle, of Orrtanna, PA. Taylor was a 2015 graduate of Fairfield High School. Taylor always had...
ORRTANNA, PA
Obituary: Robert L. Meeder

Robert, Bob, Laverne Meeder, age 98, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Gettysburg Center. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Mary Margaret Stewart

Mary Margaret Stewart, PhD, aged 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was born August 4, 1931, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart. Mary Margaret grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Pittsburgh, Pa., where she graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School with her brother Neil. She graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. After working in advertising for two years, she returned to graduate studies at Indiana University where she obtained a PhD in English Literature in 1959.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Alice Marie Angell

Alice Marie Angell, age 74, York Springs, PA passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born No…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: John Joseph Nilles

John Joseph Nilles, of Gettysburg, PA died on Friday, April 22, 2022. He would have been 91 in May. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA to John Joseph and Lorene Anna Nilles. After graduating high school, John worked as a radio engineer for the Navy and later for the Federal government. He met his wife Martha Anne Goode while earning his electrical engineering degree from George Washington University. He earned a Masters in space technology from Johns Hopkins. John was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and sister, Helen Owens. He is survived by five children – Lorene, John Charles, John Joseph, John David, and John Michael and six grandchildren, Taylor, Beth Anne, Andrew, Jeremy, Brigit and Helen. A viewing will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26. A funeral will be held at St. Frances Xavier in Gettysburg on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:00 PM. John will be buried with his family in St. John Vianney cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to research on Alzheimer’s disease.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Sharon Kay Pritt

Sharon, Shatty or Sharona, Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
ORRTANNA, PA
Obituary: Sandra L. Grissom

Sandra, Sandy, Louise Grissom, age 83, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022 surrounded by he…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: June M. Spaulding

June M. Spaulding, age 72 of Shippensburg, passed away April 8, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation. She was born Octob…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
