ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Clarence ‘Big Al’ Grimes

By Adams County News Sources
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 3 days ago

Clarence A. Big Al Grimes, Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born July 21, 1952 in Frederick, MD the son...

gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Lila M. Martin

Lila M. Martin, 95, of Orrtanna, PA died Thursday morning, March 31, 2022 at Lorien Senior Living, Taneytown, MD. Born December 26, 1926 in Storrs, CT she was the daughter of the late Earl and Lora (Standish) Moore. She was the wife of the late Donald B. Martin who died February 17, 2010.
ORRTANNA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Willam C. Brent

William C. Brent, 69 of Fairfield, PA passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Washington, DC Veterans Administration Hospital. Born October 23, 1952 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Shirley Ann (Bobo) Wilkinson of Page, WV and the late William Brent. He was a 1971 graduate of Fairfield High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Marine Corps. William farmed in Fairfield Area most of his life. He enjoyed woodworking and riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Evonne Marie McCain of Boston, Mass. James W. Brent of Enola, PA and Christopher A. Brent of Orrtanna, PA, three sisters, Barbara Gumm of Oak Hill, WV, Sue Canterbury of Page, WV and Jean Hare of Fairfield, PA and a brother, George M. Brent of Statesville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Rd. Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Carl Harris, officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Catherine Ann C. Hunt

Catherine Ann C. Hunt, 57, 2550 Low Dutch road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1964 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Russell Carter & Patricia King Koenig & her husband Edward of Gettysburg, PA.
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarence, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Frederick, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
City
Blue Ridge Summit, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: David E. Scott

David E. Scott, 63, Hilltown Road, Biglerville, PA passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born September 18, 1958 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Billy E. and Mary Powell Scott. David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelia Ogoc Scott, a daughter, Mikaela Scott, a step-son, Junel Ogoc, and a sister, Mary Elaine Mills of Biglerville, PA. He was predeceased by brother, Teddy L. Scott and a sister, Brenda L. Scott.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Marilynn W. Leer

Marilynn W. Leer, 82, of Gettysburg, PA died Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born May 2, 1939 in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Edith (Kramer) Wolf. She was the wife of the late Rev. Ernest P. Leer, who died January 26, 2011.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Ruth Anna (Ruthanne) Miller

Ruth Anna (Ruthanne), 85, formerly of Gettysburg, PA fell asleep in death at her home, in Fort Pierce, FL with her family by her side. Though her hospice care time was brief, she endured various health issues for many years. Born April 26, 1936 in Gettysburg, PA she was the...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Donald E. Hayes

Donald E. Hayes, 71 of York Springs, PA passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022 with his family by his side. Born September 7, 1950 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Mason E. & Lorraine (King) Hayes. Donald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margureta E. (Gray) Hayes. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Army. Donald retired from Mid Atlantic Utilities and formerly worked at PPG. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer King (Josh Casseday) of York Springs and Mason E. Hayes of York Springs, three granddaughters, Audrey King, Jenna King and Makayla Casseday, two sisters, Barbara Whitmoyer of Aspers, PA and Dorothy Keiser (Jon) of Tampa, FL, two brothers, John Hayes (Joan) of Dillsburg, PA and Douglas Hayes of Carlisle, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with the Rev. Jack Sipe, officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the York Springs Fire Department, 312 Main Street, York Springs, PA 17372. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Big Al#The York Hospital#American Lung Association
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Rebecca ‘Becky’ L. Trump

Rebecca Becky Louise Trump, 79, of Littlestown, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1942, in Hanover, PA. Rebecca was the daughter of the late Cletus N. Reever and Marie I. (Reaver) Reever. She was the wife of the late Dale W. Trump, whom she was married to for 25 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mikala Nicole Hartsock, and her sister, Eileen Reever.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Evelyn & Dimitri Ganas

Evelyn A. Ganas, 82, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22. Evelyn was born in Littlestown, PA and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mary Margaret Stewart

Mary Margaret Stewart, PhD, aged 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was born August 4, 1931, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart. Mary Margaret grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Pittsburgh, Pa., where she graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School with her brother Neil. She graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. After working in advertising for two years, she returned to graduate studies at Indiana University where she obtained a PhD in English Literature in 1959.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Taylor Jane Naugle

Taylor Jane Naugle, 24, of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home. Born June 4, 1997 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Matthew L. and Jennifer M. (Brent) Naugle, of Orrtanna, PA. Taylor was a 2015 graduate of Fairfield High School. Taylor always had...
ORRTANNA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Harry E. Rood

Harry E. Rood, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Marilee K. (Koppenhaver) Rood his beloved wife of 35 years was by his side. Born September 21, 1935 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Henry E. & Frances (White) Rood, III. Harry was a graduate of the North Carolina State University and served as a nuclear engineer with Atomics International and later with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, MD until his retirement in 1993. He was a former Hamiltonban Township Supervisor for many years. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his brother, William Rood of Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 East Main Street, Fairfield, PA with Rev. Kimberly Phillips, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Marilee will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. A special thank you to the nurses at the Gettysburg Hospital, Kara and Danielle and Harrys caregiver from Caring with Love, Eliza. Memorials can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Rev. E. Edward Keyser

The Reverend E. Edward Keyser died on April 7 at the age of 83, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1938, he grew up in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest son of Earl E. Keyser Jr. and Thelma Gladys Hoke. He was a graduate...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Charles H. Bittinger II

Charles H. Bittinger II, 79, Highland Avenue, Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Homewood at Plum Creek. He was born May 23, 1942 in Hanover, PA the son of the late Earl S. and Doris Wolf Bittinger. Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra Sites Bittinger, a son, David Michael Bittinger of Westport, CT, two grandchildren; Isabella Rose Bittinger, Chase Michael Bittinger, a sister, Patricia Bittinger Shanfeld and her sons, Adam Shanfeld, Alex Shanfeld and two nephews, Mark Kevern and Jon Kevern. He was predeceased by a sister, Janice Kevern.
HANOVER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Marguerite Long Bucher

Marguerite Long Bucher, née Marguerite Mitten Long, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022 at her home in Gettysburg. Marguerite was born on November 2, 1936 in Gettysburg, and was known as an avid equestrian, having competed at the Pennsylvania National horse show. She was a gardener, and businesswoman, the broker/owner of SERVICE 1st Realty, Inc., and Finesse Tropicals, Inc. Marguerite was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1954) and Gettysburg College (1958). Peg, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Community Concert Association, Soroptimist International, Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gettysburg Garden Club, and Trout Unlimited (until recent years due to illness).
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sandra L. Grissom

Sandra, Sandy, Louise Grissom, age 83, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022 surrounded by he…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Robert L. Meeder

Robert, Bob, Laverne Meeder, age 98, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Gettysburg Center. He was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sharon Kay Pritt

Sharon, Shatty or Sharona, Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
ORRTANNA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: William V. Snyder, Jr.

William, Bill, Vernon Snyder, Jr., of Shippensburg, passed away on April 7, 2022 at Mennohaven Nursing Home in Chamber…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy