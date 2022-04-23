ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NYPD officer accused of shooting at husband of woman he had affair with

By Nicole Johnson
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGHRq_0fI3Xv1m00

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD officer has been suspended after he allegedly shot at a man while off duty and driving.

It allegedly happened because the officer was having an affair with a married woman, and the person he shot at was her husband, sources told PIX11 News.

Police chase involving Tampa teen ends with fatal crash, deputies say

Surveillance video shows the driver of a gray BMW shoot out of the window, allegedly aiming for a black Smart car driving behind it. The shooter is allegedly NYPD officer Kevin Marcial, a 16-year veteran with the department, and the driver of the Smart car is the husband of a woman Marcial is allegedly having an affair with, sources said.

The husband apparently found out about the alleged affair, sources said. On Thursday evening, the husband followed the officer in his car, but things escalated when Marcial fired his weapon while driving on Sutter Avenue and Junius Street in East New York, Brooklyn, sources said.

After being shot at, the husband walked into Police Service Area 2 to let officers know what happened. He gave the officers a plate number and Marcial’s full name, sources said. Officers from Police Service Area 2 went to the scene and found a single shell casing that confirmed what the husband said, sources said.

Marcial is assigned to the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway, Queens. Hours after the shooting Thursday night, Marcial walked into a police precinct with his attorney to tell his side of the story, sources said.

A spokesperson for the NYPD released this statement about the incident: “The incident is under investigation by Internal Affairs and the Force Investigation Division. The officer is currently suspended. The investigation is ongoing.”

While suspended, Marcial’s gun has been taken away as well as his benefits. He could also face criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Far Rockaway, NY
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Pix11 News#Police Service Area 2
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy