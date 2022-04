MARENGO — Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock stayed unbeaten but it took five playoff holes to do so. Smock and Sigourney’s Madelyn Hornback were tied at 41 through nine holes but Smock birdied the fifth playoff hole to claim another medalist honors in the Iowa Valley Girls Tiger Tournament at the par 35 Marengo Golf Club on Friday.

MARENGO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO