Logan, OH

Benjamin Logan Raiders Win Over Jonathan Alder

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benjamin Logan Raiders picked up a win yesterday as they held on to beat host Jonathan Alder 9-8 in a Central Buckeye Conference game. The Raiders are now 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the...

The Daily Jeffersonian

High School Roundup: Bobcats beat up on Bellaire, 9-2

BELLARE — Visiting Cambridge High cranked up the offense on Monday to roll past Bellaire for a 9-2 road victory in Buckeye 8 Conference baseball action. The Bobcats who improved to 9-3 with the win, banged out a total of 13 hits in the game, with sophomore Regan Rogers leading the way with a pair of doubles, a single with three RBIs. Senor Bryce Murdock and freshman Keaton Kyser each added a double, single with an RBI, while junior Jake Valentine singled twice with an RBI. Senior Drew Yanico ripped a double.
BELLAIRE, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Edward’s Grant Wilson, St. Ignatius’ Billy Adams come up big in wins vs. Walsh Jesuit: Baseball top performers of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school baseball around the area:. ⦁ Billy Adams, St. Ignatius: The Wildcats held off Walsh Jesuit on Sunday for a 9-8 victory with Adams’ solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. The senior middle fielder’s shot came after Walsh twice rallied from three-run deficits. Senior catcher Andrew Apanasewicz hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth before Walsh tied it in the bottom half of the inning. St. Ignatius scored three more in the top of the seventh, but Walsh again rallied with a three-run bottom half of the inning. That led to Adams’ heroics in the championship game of the Ohio Jesuit tournament in Toledo.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Logan, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Logan, OH
Sports
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Locals compete at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The track and field teams from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia all took part in the 2022 Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday night at Fairland High School. The Rock Hill boys and Wheelersburg girls ultimately came away with the top team honors...
PROCTORVILLE, OH
Person
Jonathan Alder
WKRC

Cyclones take a 2-1 series lead on Walleye with wild 6-5 overtime win

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Cyclones took a 2-1 series lead on the Toledo Walleye in their Kelly Cup series on Monday night with a 6-5 overtime win. Cincinnati came from behind four times to tie the Walleye as six different Cyclones scored goals, the last by Patrick Polino that won in extra time.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Cbc#Pioneers
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Ohio State DL announces transfer to G5 program

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton will be continuing his college football career much closer to home. Monday, Hamilton announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Memphis, playing in front of his hometown fans. He hit the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Buckeyes. He was a former 3-star member of the 2019 recruiting class.
MEMPHIS, TN
Baseball
Sports
The Times-Reporter

Columbus Grove golfer chooses KSU Tusc

Kent State University at Tuscarawas is announcing the signing of a 2022 Columbus Grove High School senior to their golf team. On Saturday, Nicholas Wolverton signed a National Letter of Intent to play golf for the Golden Eagles. Wolverton, was a three-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs golf team and earned...
TUSCARAWAS, OH

