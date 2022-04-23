Benjamin Logan Raiders Win Over Jonathan Alder

LANCASTER — A pair of state softball powers collided as Division II John Glenn traveled to Lancaster for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader with the Division I Lady Golden Gales. The Lady Golden Gales improved to 15-0 with a non-league sweep of the Lady Muskies by scores of 7-4 and...
BELLARE — Visiting Cambridge High cranked up the offense on Monday to roll past Bellaire for a 9-2 road victory in Buckeye 8 Conference baseball action. The Bobcats who improved to 9-3 with the win, banged out a total of 13 hits in the game, with sophomore Regan Rogers leading the way with a pair of doubles, a single with three RBIs. Senor Bryce Murdock and freshman Keaton Kyser each added a double, single with an RBI, while junior Jake Valentine singled twice with an RBI. Senior Drew Yanico ripped a double.
With little margin for error in a top-level pitchers’ duel, Perrysburg took advantage of a couple minor late miscues by visiting Bowling Green in a key 3-1 Northern Lakes League baseball victory Monday night at Jim Leyland Family Field.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school baseball around the area:. ⦁ Billy Adams, St. Ignatius: The Wildcats held off Walsh Jesuit on Sunday for a 9-8 victory with Adams’ solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. The senior middle fielder’s shot came after Walsh twice rallied from three-run deficits. Senior catcher Andrew Apanasewicz hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth before Walsh tied it in the bottom half of the inning. St. Ignatius scored three more in the top of the seventh, but Walsh again rallied with a three-run bottom half of the inning. That led to Adams’ heroics in the championship game of the Ohio Jesuit tournament in Toledo.
There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The track and field teams from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia all took part in the 2022 Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday night at Fairland High School. The Rock Hill boys and Wheelersburg girls ultimately came away with the top team honors...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Cyclones took a 2-1 series lead on the Toledo Walleye in their Kelly Cup series on Monday night with a 6-5 overtime win. Cincinnati came from behind four times to tie the Walleye as six different Cyclones scored goals, the last by Patrick Polino that won in extra time.
Pending school board approval, Jermaine Hester will be the next girls basketball coach at Dublin Scioto, athletics director Nick Magistrale announced. Hester resigned April 20 after two-plus seasons leading Westerville Central. He will succeed Jen Music, who stepped down after nine seasons. A Hilliard resident, Hester said the shorter commute...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — About two hours before his players arrived Saturday morning, Brecksville-Broadview Heights softball coach Rex Mack began cutting the grass around 6:30 a.m. He pushed an old motor-less mower, fearing the soggy outfield would not work with anything else. About 10 hours later, following a doubleheader...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is just over a month until the OHSAA track postseason kicks off with district tournaments statewide. That’s great news for area athletes who used the nicest weekend of the season to help get into midseason form. Here are this past weekend’s top girls track...
Former Ohio State defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton will be continuing his college football career much closer to home. Monday, Hamilton announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Memphis, playing in front of his hometown fans. He hit the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Buckeyes. He was a former 3-star member of the 2019 recruiting class.
Raleigh Daboo played mostly singles last season as a freshman on the Nordonia junior varsity boys tennis team. He did pretty well.
“Raleigh has his serve down and can hit from the baseline,” Knights head coach Ryan Vehar said.
...
Kent State University at Tuscarawas is announcing the signing of a 2022 Columbus Grove High School senior to their golf team. On Saturday, Nicholas Wolverton signed a National Letter of Intent to play golf for the Golden Eagles. Wolverton, was a three-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs golf team and earned...
Comments / 0