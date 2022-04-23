ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 08:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Comal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Comal. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms along FM 1863 west of New Braunfels. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. This has fallen over an area that had up to 2.5 inches yesterday making runoff more rapid. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Braunfels, Schertz, Bulverde and Garden Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have quickly warmed into the 40s across the area this morning. Therefore, the risk for frost has ended.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 38 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and western Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Schuyler FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise rapidly above freezing this morning, therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Coles; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt; Shelby; Vermilion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Gage by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Gage; Jefferson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Saunders; Seward; Stanton Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Christian, Morgan, Sangamon, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Morgan; Sangamon; Scott FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will rise rapidly above freezing this morning, therefore the freeze warning will be allowed to expire.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Lincoln; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; St. Charles; Warren; Washington FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Chase, Elk, Ellsworth, Greenwood, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Chase; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Neosho; Rice; Russell; Saline; Wilson; Woodson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...through 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 38 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and western Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron County through 600 AM CDT At 503 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Laguna Heights, or near South Padre Island, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Isabel City Hall, Holly Beach, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Laguna Vista Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park and Bayview. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Gadsden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL

