BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of University of Vermont students say they’ll be camping out on the UVM Green until university staff has a fair contract. The newly created union UVM Staff United is made up of 1,400 non-faculty workers and is currently in contract negotiations for higher wages. Several dozen students have pitched tents on campus in solidarity with the workers and have vowed to camp out until a deal is reached. The students say they know some staff work two or three jobs and that the administration should prioritize its employees.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 HOURS AGO