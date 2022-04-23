ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hanover, Eastern King William by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH 845 AM Cameras and observations show that patchy dense fog has developed across the central Virginia Piedmont and Interstate 95 corridor north of Richmond. Visibilities may drop to around one quarter mile at times. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds...watch for children at school bus stops...and use low beam headlights only.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Near-Critical Fire Weather Today This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. * WHAT...Near-Critical to briefly critical fire weather conditions with low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts at 25 to 30 mph possible. Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses. * WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, central and southern Nebraska Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County. * WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be increased today under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West-Central Highlands * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 109.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 109.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, El Jardin Elementary School, North Brownsville Little League, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Gallegos Elementary School, Hanna High School, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Southmost Elementary School, B I S D Administration Building, Northside Transfer Station and Faulk Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 161 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 161.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 161.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.3 feet this Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with mostly clear skies and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Iroquois, Ford and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the pool stage was 71.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 71.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast plains from NOON through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19% * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING A mix of clouds and sunshine is helping temperatures rise above freezing as of 730 AM. The threat of damage to plants has ended for today.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet...and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall back below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kenedy, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kenedy; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Kenedy and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raymondville, San Perlita and San Perlita High School. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Geneva DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

