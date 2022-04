Dillian Whyte feels he was neck and neck with Tyson Fury for most of their fight. Whyte, the mandatory challenger – and heavy underdog – for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title, however, ended up falling way short of bucking the odds in their scheduled, all-British 12-round title bout at Wembley Stadium in London last Saturday. Whyte succumbed to a well-timed uppercut from Manchester's Fury that put the London-based Whyte flat on his back. Whyte managed to beat the count but immediately floundered on his feet, compelling the referee to halt the proceedings in the sixth round.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO