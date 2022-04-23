ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Woman Says She Stabbed, Maced Attacker

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
A woman claims she fought off an attacker near downtown Portsmouth, Ohio. Police officers learned of the incident when a social worker at a counseling center contacted them just after 9:30 am.

The social worker said the story was related to her by a homeless woman from Lawrence County who said the incident happened back on April 9 when she came to pick her daughter up from the facility.

The woman said she stopped near 2nd Street to tie up her car muffler when a man attacked her. She claims she maced and then stabbed the attacker. She failed to show up to pick up her daughter on that day.

Since the victim was an older woman, the social worker was mandated to report the incident to the Area Agency on Aging. The social worker had no contact information for the victim and was unsure if the woman was telling the truth about the attack or not.

Police had no record of any report filed about the incident back on April 9.

