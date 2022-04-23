ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Suspect goes ‘Dukes of Hazard’ during East Cleveland chase

By Suzanne Stratford, Jen Steer
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddcyv_0fI3Tc4h00

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man was arrested after East Cleveland police say he fled from officers and tried to launch his car off a wall.

It started when officers spotted suspected drug activity in the area of Shaw and Manhattan avenues shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver, identified as Kristopher Lucas, didn’t stop for officers, prompting a chase.

Two Wisconsin residents electrocuted after trying TikTok trend

“After a brief pursuit that entered the city of Cleveland, the driver attempted to mimic the opening credit scene of the Dukes of Hazard television show. However, the Ford failed to perform as the Dodge Charger usually did for Bo and Luke, as you can see from the photo. The vehicle did not launch off the wall and continue. (It should be noted that officers in the pursuit did not hear a ‘Yeeeee haaaaaw’ when the attempt was made.)” East Cleveland police said.

  • (Photo courtesy: East Cleveland police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sfoq0_0fI3Tc4h00
    (Photo courtesy: East Cleveland police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wrtp_0fI3Tc4h00
    (Photo courtesy: East Cleveland police)

That’s when Lucas got out of the vehicle and ran. He was caught after a brief chase on foot.

Police said Lucas, who already had an active parole warrant, had a loaded handgun, narcotics and scales inside the car.

Comments / 1

Regina Wimberly
2d ago

Not trying to say it's ok for the people doing whatever to be involved with them, I'm just saying I'm over watching the constant cars pulled over, chases, and violence how about since y'all cleaning up the city🤣🤣 put some effort into bringing it back to life it's terrible here!!!

Reply
2
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

