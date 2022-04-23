Early Morning Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Hardin; Jasper; Marshall; Polk; Story; Warren The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Polk County in central Iowa Story County in central Iowa Western Marshall County in central Iowa Southwestern Hardin County in central Iowa Northwestern Jasper County in central Iowa East central Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Warren County in south central Iowa * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Iowa State Center to near Huxley to Des Moines Int`l Airport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Des Moines, Ames, West Des Moines, Ankeny, Johnston, Altoona, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Nevada, Bondurant, Story City, Huxley, Saylorville, Mitchellville, Colfax, Slater, State Center, Roland, Baxter and Gilbert. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 87 and 125. Interstate 80 between mile markers 132 and 156. Interstate 235 between mile markers 4 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO