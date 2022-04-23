ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie County, IA

Early Morning Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area

By Dustin Teays
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly morning thunderstorms made their way through the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area which prompted Raccoon Valley Radio’s Severe Weather Action Team Coverage. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 6:54 a.m. Saturday for eastern Guthrie...

KCRG.com

Iowa Storm Damage from Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Strong thunderstorms with gusts over 60 mph caused widespread damage in central Iowa Saturday night, KCCI reports. A Des Moines building collapsed on 30th Street and a barn in Slater was destroyed. A tornado was reported 2 miles west of Slater. In Winterset, the Fire...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Heavy Rain and Severe Storms Forecast into the Weekend

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain and severe thunderstorm for central and southern Iowa tonight through Saturday. Forecasters say the weather starts late tonight and continues through Friday and Saturday. There is potential for heavy rain amounts of 3-5 inches in the counties south of Des Moines and 1.5-to-2-inch amounts for Cass, Montgomery, Page, Adams, and Union Counties.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Severe weather: Storms creating gusts of up to 70 mph

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Marshalltown, Grinnell, Tama until 9 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ankeny, Newton, Altoona until 8:30 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Osceola, Chariton, Leon until 8:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ankeny...
DES MOINES, IA
NBC Bay Area

Strong Winds, Rain Spread Through Bay Area Into Monday Morning

Cooler temperatures and rain made their way into the Bay Area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will continue to soak the region Monday morning and turn to scattered showers with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon, forecasters say. According to the National Weather Service, rain...
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

Showers and storms are possible across Eastern Iowa this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a warm day across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 60s and clouds. The warm air is due to high winds coming out of the south. The southerly winds are expected throughout the day at 20-40+ mph. The south winds will help temperatures continue to rise throughout the day with highs climbing into the 70s this afternoon.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

One dead after crash on slushy patch from snow in rural Iowa

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died following a crash in rural Sac County, Iowa Monday morning. According to the report, the crash was around 10:22 a.m. near 340th & Highway 39, east of Ida Grove. A 54-year-old of Shawnee, Kansas lost control on a slushy patch from blowing...
SAC COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Great video: Storm brings down power line in eastern Iowa

ACKLEY, Iowa (WHO13) — Strong thunderstorms ripped across Iowa on Friday morning. WHO 13 Viewer Erik Graham caught the power of the storm – and the reason for many power outages – on camera. Check out his cell phone video of power lines arcing on the south...
ACKLEY, IA
Grand Island Independent

Watch now: Update on Nebraska's severe weather threat Friday night and Saturday

The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information on both severe weather chances. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience...
NEBRASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Storms settle, gusty winds remain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Storm threat ending this evening. Cooler temperatures early next week. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Heavy rain brings street flooding to central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Heavy rain parked over central Iowa Friday morning, bringing flood warnings and standing water. Huxley reported flash flooding and standing water in streets. Adam Orgler shared flooding photos with KCCI. In Polk City, Tonya Goodall reported flooding in backyards. In the metro, the heavy rain...
DES MOINES, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Floyd; Franklin; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Mills; Mitchell; Montgomery; Page; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Pottawattamie; Ringgold; Sac; Shelby; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE BUTLER CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CERRO GORDO CLARKE CRAWFORD DALLAS DECATUR EMMET FLOYD FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH MADISON MILLS MITCHELL MONTGOMERY PAGE PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK POTTAWATTAMIE RINGGOLD SAC SHELBY STORY TAYLOR UNION WARREN WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Story, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Hardin; Jasper; Marshall; Polk; Story; Warren The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Polk County in central Iowa Story County in central Iowa Western Marshall County in central Iowa Southwestern Hardin County in central Iowa Northwestern Jasper County in central Iowa East central Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Warren County in south central Iowa * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Iowa State Center to near Huxley to Des Moines Int`l Airport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Des Moines, Ames, West Des Moines, Ankeny, Johnston, Altoona, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Nevada, Bondurant, Story City, Huxley, Saylorville, Mitchellville, Colfax, Slater, State Center, Roland, Baxter and Gilbert. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 87 and 125. Interstate 80 between mile markers 132 and 156. Interstate 235 between mile markers 4 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Home destroyed after high winds spread nearby burning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bales on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
MERRILL, IA
WHO 13

Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford. Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA

