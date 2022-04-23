ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wikipedia deletes entry for Hunter Biden investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners

By Jon Levine
New York Post
 3 days ago
Wikipedia removed an article on Hunter Biden's investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Wikipedia editors removed the entry for Rosemont Seneca Partners earlier this week on the ground that it was “not notable,” archived comments from its Talk Page reveal.

The deletion happened Wednesday. The investment company co-founded by Hunter Biden has been at the heart of numerous questions surrounding his overseas business dealings.

“This organization is only mentioned in connection with its famous founders, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz,” said a Wiki editor identified only as Alex who additionally warned that “keeping it around” ran the risk of the page becoming “a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.”

Arguments to merge the story with Hunter Biden’s official wikipedia page were also overruled.

The brief article was thin on details and in bad need of an overhaul, but did provide information about the company’s founding by Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and Chris Heinz.

Devon Archer founded Rosemont Seneca Partners with Biden and Chris Heinz.

Wikipedia has tilted so far left in recent years that its co-founder Larry Sanger now says the site can not longer be trusted and has become “propaganda.”

“There’s a very big, nasty, complex game being played behind the scenes to make the article say what somebody wants them to say,” Sanger said last year.

Activist editors on the site have long tried to have tried to delete an entry for ‘Mass killings under communist regimes’ — though for now it remains online.

The original entry for Rosemont Seneca Partners in Wikipedia.
A Wikipedia editor claimed the article is could be “a magnet for conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.”

Critics said the Rosemont decision showed a double standard.

“If a Trump-linked company had its Wikipedia page wiped or one from the Russia probe, it’s more than a safe bet to say that CNN would be dedicating multiple reporters to following the internet trail,” said Curtis Houck, Managing Editor of the Media Research Center told The Post.

