MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It would have been nice to have this weather last weekend for Easter. Oh well. But we'll take what we can get. How about highs near 80? It looks quite possible with a warm front lifting to the north of us. It'll be rather windy with gusts from the south around 40 mph at times. The gusty winds will continue Sunday as well. A cold front will move through into Sunday afternoon. Ahead of it, we could see showers and storms the first part of the day. Behind this weather system, look for temps back in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances increase on Friday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO