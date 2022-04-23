Tolton splits its tournament games, Helias falls at home in girls soccer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 has received contract details via an open records request concerning Mizzou men's basketball assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters. The contract says that Smithpeters has agreed to a one-year deal with a $150,000 salary. The contract states that Smithpeters will be considered a benefit-eligible employee of the University and has some perks
