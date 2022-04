Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets finished a winning week at NBT Bank Stadium in style, rallying back to grab a 4-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox on a sunny, mid-70-degree day in the Salt City in front of an electric crowd of 5,569. With the win, the Mets won five out of the six games they played this week against the Red Sox.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO