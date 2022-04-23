High School Baseball highlights and scores - April 22, 2022

Tragic news ... James Madison University softball star Lauren Bernett -- who was just named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday -- has died, the school announced. She was just 20 years old. In a statement announcing the sad news Tuesday morning, JMU officials did not reveal...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recently released its 28th annual Missouri Scholars 100 list, recognizing 13 students from the Ozarks region. The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the class of 2022. The program honored two students apiece from...
On September 22, 2021, Jefferson City and Blair Oaks softball went head to head, just as they have each season the last decade. That night, both teams shared heavy hearts for the same loss. 40-year-old Kristina Caldwell was a two-time All-State selection for Jefferson City Softball in 1997 and 1998...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Junior RHP Chenise Delce has been named NFCA and SEC Pitcher of the Week following her stellar performance against Florida, the two organizations announced Tuesday. The Oklahoma City, Okla., posted a 2-0 mark with a 0.47 ERA and a save, keying the Razorbacks to their first-ever three-game sweep of Florida. In 15 innings, […]
