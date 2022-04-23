ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, OH

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East at West Jefferson

By Drew Yaussy, Orri Benatar, Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6KLV_0fI3Pm2n00

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six vehicles being struck.

During the crash, the first car hit caught fire and two people in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene: The driver, 25-year-old Kevin Wagoner from Dayton, and a 3-year-old passenger, per OSHP.

Family holding search party to find Youngstown man

OSHP reports a 24-year-old passenger in that same car was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Four others sustained injuries from the crash.

The multi-vehicle accident shut down the eastbound lanes from SR-29 to SR-142, said OSHP.

Patrol says neither alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident.

Comments / 2

christine
3d ago

Lord cover this family this just breaks my heart another innocent child has been taken from us but he will forever be young and with the lord and god his father too Lord pray for these families

Reply
5
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

One dead after ATV crash in Stark County

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Stark County with two all-terrain vehicles. Steven Blouir of Canton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township, according to a […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
