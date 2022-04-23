Warner Brothers Discovery Has a Lot of Options Ahead

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman — which ran for 150 episodes and two TV movies — almost never was, according to star Jane Seymour. "I was never supposed to do it. It was never even supposed to be made," Seymour says in an EW Role Call interview in which she looks back at her many memorable roles. The CBS drama came to her at the end of her marriage to money manager David Flynn, who'd gotten her involved in some unfortunate deals. "We got married, we had two children, and then I had a devastating divorce in which I lost everything," she said. "I was like $9 million in the red, with lawsuits from every major bank, including the FDIC. I was penniless, homeless, with two children. And so I called my agent and said, 'I will do anything.'"

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO