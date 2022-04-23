ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warner Brothers Discovery Has a Lot of Options Ahead

By Michael Byrne
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of the new Warner Brothers Discovery have been volatile as shareholders try to decide what to make of the new company. CEO David Zaslav has many ways that he can improve Warner Brothers properties like DC and CNN. Over the long term, the current level of uncertainty presents...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sends first tweet after buying Twitter

Elon Musk has sent his first tweet after reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for around $44bn. The company’s new owner posted the phrase “Yes!!!” surrounded by red hearts, shooting stars and rocket ship emojis, above his statement on the deal.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr Musk said in the company statement announcing the deal on Monday.“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Oprah Winfrey
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Mattea Roach becomes latest LGBTQ 'Jeopardy!' phenom

With her 14th consecutive “Jeopardy!” win on Friday, Mattea Roach qualified for the game show's Tournament of Champions, a coveted yearly competition among the 15 players who win the most money in the prior season. Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian tutor, took home $34,000 on Friday, bringing her total...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Entertainment#Oprah Winfrey Network#Cnn#Dc#Warner Brother#Motley Fool#At T
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
The Independent

Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn

Jameela Jamil has announced she’s leaving Twitter after news broke that Elon Musk purchased the platform.The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for about $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
EW.com

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 'was never even supposed to be made,' but Jane Seymour is down for more seasons

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman — which ran for 150 episodes and two TV movies — almost never was, according to star Jane Seymour. "I was never supposed to do it. It was never even supposed to be made," Seymour says in an EW Role Call interview in which she looks back at her many memorable roles. The CBS drama came to her at the end of her marriage to money manager David Flynn, who'd gotten her involved in some unfortunate deals. "We got married, we had two children, and then I had a devastating divorce in which I lost everything," she said. "I was like $9 million in the red, with lawsuits from every major bank, including the FDIC. I was penniless, homeless, with two children. And so I called my agent and said, 'I will do anything.'"
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’s Robin Thicke Says “Sometimes Bigger Is Better” As Fox Hit Eyes A Season 8 – Contenders Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. The Masked Singer has found itself in the middle of political controversy during its current seventh season after Deadline revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants. Donald Trump’s lawyer was unmasked this week on the Fox reality competition series. But for executive producer Craig Plestis, who brought the Korean format to the U.S., the challenge remains the same for every season. “For us, it’s always that struggle, what can we do that’s different, that’s exciting to get the viewers engaged more. This season with [the show’s tagline] ‘The Good, The Bad and the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Charlie Barnett Reflects on Chicago Fire Dismissal: 'It Broke Me For a Long Time'

Click here to read the full article. Although he now views it as a “blessing in disguise,” ex-Chicago Fire star Charlie Barnett admits that his 2015 dismissal from the NBC procedural took a toll on him. “I really was sad to be let go,” the Russian Doll actor tells Digital Spy. “It broke me for quite a long time.” Barnett’s character, firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills, was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3. At the time, executive producer Matt Olmstead explained to TVLine that the decision to let Barnett go was storyline-driven. “In the writers’ room… we’re pretty vigilant here about making...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy