Midland County crime log April 23: Deputies investigate reported break in, discover woman having hallucinations

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.

Thursday, April 21

10:24 p.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a Jerome Township location. Deputies made contact with the 37-year-old driver. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the man didn't have a valid driver's license. The male was issued a citation.

3:36 p.m. — Officers investigated a case of larceny on Orchard Drive.

9:22 p.m. — Deputies went to a Lee Township residence reference a 24-year-old man with a warrant. Deputies made contact with the man and arrested him for his warrant. The man was transported and lodged at the Midland County Jail without incident.

8:20 p.m. — A deputy responded to a Lee Township residence regarding a Child Protective Services referral. A deputy spoke with a 38-year-old Lee Township man and his 37-year-old girlfriend regarding their four juvenile children. The alleged allegations were unfounded. CPS is conducting an investigation regarding the incident.

7:47 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lincoln Township location regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area. Deputies made contact with the 54-year-old woman who stated she didn't want to go home while she had the painters at her residence.

4:57 p.m. — A 75-year-old woman requested assistance with her 69-year-old brother who was severely intoxicated at his neighbors. Deputies assisted the man by walking him back to his residence. His sister agreed to stay with him and monitor his well-being.

3:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to a Lee Township residence regarding a civil property dispute between a 42-year-old Lee Township woman and a 19-year-old Saginaw woman. Both parties agreed to handle the matter civilly. Deputies assisted in the property exchange.

2:59 a.m. — A 85-year-old woman called 911 to report that someone was trying to break into her residence. After investigating, it was learned that the woman was having hallucinations. She was turned over to her 62-year-old son.