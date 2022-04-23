ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the agenda: Salem City Council to review several proposed housing developments

By Whitney Woodworth, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Salem City Council is set to review several housing project plans during Monday's meeting, including a 178-house subdivision in South Salem and a multi-family complex on State Street.

Items on the agenda include a review of a phased subdivision tentative plan for 178 houses on 2527 Robins Lane SE and a review of an applicant's appeal of denial of a conditional use permit for a 291-unit complex on the 4900 Block of State Street.

Public hearings will be included in the meeting for the reviews.

Other agenda items include:

  • Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month proclamation.
  • Consideration of a salary adjustment to the deputy police chief pay range and extension of hiring bonus program.
  • Change the funding source for the Homeless Alliance.
  • A public hearing on changes to the Community Development Annual Action Plan.
  • Hearing on the approval of the 2022-2023 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership.

Explainer: What are the rules around public meetings and public comment in Oregon?

The meeting is at 6 p.m. It is virtual and can be watched at Comcast Cable CCTV Channel 21 or on the Salem YouTube channel in English/American Sign Language and Spanish.

Written public comments on agenda items can be emailed by 5 p.m. Monday to cityrecorder@cityofsalem.net. Or pre-register between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday at cityofsalem.net/Pages/Public-Comment-at-Salem-City-Council-Meeting.aspx to speak during the meeting via Zoom.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-910-6616 or follow on Twitter @wmwoodworth

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
