PHOTOS: Mike Tyson Hangs With Ric Flair After Giving Airplane Smackdown

By John Jamison
 3 days ago
Not long after Mike Tyson went viral for his absolute handling of an unruly passenger aboard a flight this week, he was spotted making his way around Miami. And the former heavyweight champion of the world seems far from bothered by the fallout of the altercation. He posed for some photos with fans. Then, Tyson cut loose with Ric Flair and Rick Ross at the afterparty for a cannabis conference he attended.

According to TMZ Sports, Mike Tyson was originally slated to give an address at the Miami conference alongside Ric Flair. But the plane smackdown and the drama surrounding it led to some scheduling conflicts. Instead, Tyson was happy to join rapper Rick Ross and wrestling royalty Ric Flair on stage. The trio looks to be having a blast up there.

The Nature Boy took to his personal Instagram to share some footage of the moment. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a few of his trademark “Woo!”s making the rounds.

TMZ was unable to say whether Mike Tyson and Ric Flair talked about the viral plane beatdown during the public appearance. But we have since heard from his representation, who provided some context for the situation.

Mike Tyson Lights Up Unruly First Class Passenger

For reference, Mike Tyson first made headlines on Wednesday (4/20) after video began circulating of the former heavyweight champ beating up a passenger aboard a plane traveling from San Francisco to Florida.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Mike Tyson’s representation shared, per TMZ Sports.

However, fans of Tyson can take some solace in the fact that the beatdown wasn’t completely unprompted. According to multiple witnesses, the passenger in question was harassing Tyson to no end. The San Francisco Police did detain multiple people involved in the incident, though at least one of them “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation.”

‘Victim’ Denies Throwing Water Bottle

We recently heard from the legal representation for Melvin Townsend III, the unruly passenger in question. The lawyer says Townsend is a big Mike Tyson fan and simply got overexcited. He also told TMZ that his client denied throwing a water bottle.

“The situation could have been avoided simply by contacting the flight attendant. Our client denies throwing a water bottle prior to being struck by Mr. Tyson,” Matt Morgan said.

