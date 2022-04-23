ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 11 biggest questions we have after watching 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Dumbledore must break a blood oath between himself and Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Warner Bros. Pictures

  • "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" raises plenty of questions.
  • Some Insider had were about the absence of certain characters to unresolved threads.
  • Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

In " The Secrets of Dumbledore ," in theaters now, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) rallies together a group of witches, wizards, and one non-magical muggle to thwart Gellert Grindelwald's ( Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp ) plans to start a wizarding war.

But did some plot points in the film give us pause? Yup. Here are some questions we still had after watching.

How do Jacob and Lally actually get to the train?
Jacob and Lally meet up with Newt on a train, but it's unclear how they got there.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Lally corners Jacob at his own bakery, eventually pursuing him to enlist with the other wizards in the fight against Grindelwald. They depart from New York with what appears to be a portkey — a book that, when they depart, engulfs them in a fluttering of pages.

However, when the pair arrive on the train, they do so out of a fireplace that flashes with green light, suggesting that they traveled by Floo Powder.

It's possible that they could have had a pit stop between their portkey trip and the train, but Jacob makes a comment about traveling via portkey when they arrive.

Generally, it's unclear.

What does Jacob's wand even do?
Newt gives Jacob a wand in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Newt bestows upon Jacob a coreless wand made of snakewood, saying that Dumbledore wanted to have it.

Jacob only attempts to use it once in the film when confronting Grindelwald. In the process, he appears to summon a storm inside a dining hall, but it's unclear exactly what's happening — Lally appears to potentially cast using her own wand as the storm materializes, so it's possible that she may have played a role in activating the wand.

Other than that, the wand goes mostly unused throughout the film.

It's not explained why it lacks a core (perhaps proper wands' known propensity to backfire when Muggles attempt to use them is the explanation), or why Dumbledore wanted Jacob to have it.

What does Jacob even do in this movie?
Jacob drinks Gigglewater in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Warner Bros. Pictures

At the risk of harping too much on Jacob, whose light presence is still welcome in "The Secrets of Dumbledore," he doesn't do much.

Mostly, he travels with Lally, and accompanies Dumbledore to Bhutan, but serves hardly any essential function in the film other than proving some of Grindelwald's points about Muggles.

Mostly, though, other wizards say that Jacob is, in the vaguest sense possible, extremely important and that he has a good heart, without any of those claims actually bearing fruit in the film's action.

What happens after Grindelwald takes Yusuf Kama's memories?
Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

When Yusuf appears to defect to Grindelwald, the dark wizard pulls out his memories of Leta Lestrange, dissipating them into the wind.

Leta was Yusuf's half-sister, who died at Grindelwald's Paris rally in "The Crimes of Grindelwald." In theory, he now has no memory of her.

It's unclear exactly what the ramifications of this moment are for Yusuf going forward, or if he's going to play a significant role in future films.

His original purpose in 'The Crimes of Grindelwald" was to hunt down Credence, whom he believed to be Corvus Lestrange. Given that Credence is actually a Dumbledore, it's unclear what lies ahead in Yusuf's future.

Did Queenie lie to Grindelwald about Yusuf Kama betraying Dumbledore?
Alison Sudol in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Warner Bros.

When Yusuf arrives to join Grindelwald, the dark wizard asks Queenie, a natural Legilimens who can read minds, to verify that he truly does intend to betray Dumbledore.

Queenie tells Grindelwald that Yusuf's intentions are true, but Yusuf later does betray Grindelwald again toward the end of the film in Bhutan.

That raises the question — did Yusuf truly mean to betray Dumbledore at the moment that he joined Grindelwald and later change his mind, or did Queenie lie on his behalf to Grindelwald?

How does Theseus' portkey tie work?
Teddy the Niffler retrieves Theseus' tie.

Warner Bros. Pictures

According to the official Wizarding World website , portkeys operate in two primary ways: they activate when the user grasps them, transporting them to a predetermined location, or they're set to transport whoever grasps them at any given time.

Theseus' tie, which Newt passes on to him on the train, is a crucial Portkey in the film, allowing the brothers to escape from the Manticore and the German wizarding prison, Erkstag.

It's unclear exactly how this portkey works: While Theseus and Newt both interact with it, touching it at different times in the film, it isn't active. Still, it seems highly unlikely that the object could have been programmed to activate and transport the brothers at the exact moment that they were tumbling into a hungry beast's lair.

Why was Tina barely in this film?
Tina Goldstein in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Warner Bros.

As Insider's Kirsten Acuna noted , Tina Goldstein is very conspicuously not involved in the action of "The Secrets of Dumbledore," appearing only as a glorified cameo towards the end of the film at Queenie and Jacob's wedding.

Her absence is explained away by her new job — she's just been made the head of Aurors at MACUSA (the Magical Congress of the United States) and is too busy to join the ragtag group of wizards trying to stop Grindelwald.

Tina's absence feels even more conspicuous given that Newt's brother Theseus holds a parallel position in the British Ministry of Magic. Only one of them was able to get out of work, apparently.

What's going to become of Credence?
Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Warner Bros. Pictures

At the end of "The Secrets of Dumbledore," Credence betrays Grindelwald, surviving his attack and eventually reuniting with his father, Aberforth Dumbledore. The pair are seen together at the end of the film, but it's unclear where they end up after the election in Bhutan.

Credence is notably worse for wear by the end of this film, his nature as an Obscurial taking its inevitable toll. He's already lived well past his life span by this point, but it's unclear how much longer he has or what purpose he'll serve in the series going forward.

What happened to Nagini?
Nagini in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Warner Bros. Pictures

"The Crimes of Grindelwald" revealed that Nagini, Voldemort's trusted serpent, was actually once a human woman who was a Maledictus, someone fated to transform into an animal. Furthermore, as Rowling clarified on Twitter, Maledictuses are always women, as the condition is a blood curse passed from mother to daughter.

But "The Secrets of Dumbledore" completely drops Nagini as a character. It's still unclear where she went, what happened to her following the Paris rally in the second film, and what her fate is prior to eventually becoming Voldemort's most trusted companion.

Nagini, played by Claudia Kim in the second "Fantastic Beasts" film, drew criticism given that the cursed character, who eventually becomes a slave to "Harry Potter" villain Voldemort, was cast as a woman of color , particularly given the dearth of Asian representation in the series.

At the end of the film, she traveled along with Newt and company to Hogwarts, but it was unclear what happened to her in the aftermath.

Did MACUSA's laws about fraternizing with no-majs change, or have Jacob and Queenie simply decided to no longer heed them?
Queenie and Jacob get married at the end of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

Warner Bros. Pictures

The film concludes with a wedding between Queenie and Jacob, who finally marry inside of Jacob's bakery.

The two fell in love in the first "Fantastic Beasts" film but broke apart in the second after Queenie enchanted Jacob to agree to marry her, and later joined Grindelwald.

Jacob hadn't agreed to marry Queenie out of fear of what her fate would be if she was caught with a No-Maj, given that MACUSA law forbade such relationships. That conflict eventually pushed Queenie to join Grindelwald, who preys on her desire to be able to love freely.

By the end of the film, they're back together, but it's unclear if their wedding still goes against MACUSA's laws or not. Dumbledore calls the wedding "historic," however, from his observational post on a bench outside the shop.

How did Dumbledore and Grindelwald actually break the blood oath?
Dumbledore and Grindelwald are able to confront each other after breaking the oath that prevented them from fighting.

Warner Bros.

The biggest question at the end of "The Crimes of Grindelwald" was how Dumbledore would break the blood oath that prevented him from attacking Grindelwald.

"The Secrets of Dumbledore" resolves the issue with little fanfare, but also few answers. In a confrontation in Bhutan, the oath breaks when Albus and Aberforth Dumbledore intervene to protect Credence from Grindelwald, recreating the duel that the three fought in their youth that led to the death of Ariana Dumbledore.

Miraculously, the oath breaks following the clash of spells, but no one — not even Albus himself — understands how. The movie essentially waves away the problem.

Read the original article on Insider

