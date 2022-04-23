Other views: Oregon journalists are experimenting with new way to report on governor’s race
By LES ZAITZ
East Oregonian
3 days ago
Oregon voters, you’re about to benefit from a novel effort to report on the governor’s race. Between the Republicans and the Democrats, more than two dozen candidates are on the primary ballot for governor. Most news organizations don’t have the reporters, the space or the time to...
Progressive organizers in Arizona and West Virginia on Tuesday announced a joint protest targeting Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to demand they back ending the filibuster. The activists announced a "Sit-In to Save America" rally, march and nonviolent civil disobedience on May 23 in Tucson, Ariz., and...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate State Senator Carol Blood announced her running mate Sunday. Blood chose former Nebraska Senator Al Davis. Davis was a founding member of the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska. He also served six years on the Cattlemen's Beef Board and is currently a board member for the Nebraska Farmer’s Union and Local Leader for Family Farm Action.
BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday. The...
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Realtors is holding a public forum to question candidates for Umatilla County commissioner. The forum is Thursday, April 28, starting at 7 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 1455 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, and will focus on the area's housing market, according to the announcement from the local Realtors board.
HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston has launched a new public survey tool to better understand local priorities and concerns on a wide range of city services and the local quality of life. The tool will enable the city to collect feedback from the local neighborhood level to community-wide...
100 years ago — 1922James H. Raley, of Pendleton, Democratic candidate for the honorable office of senator of the twenty-first district of Oregon, visited Milton on Friday in order to become acquainted with the people and learn as near as possible of their needs and opinions regarding both tickets now before them. It is, of course, unnecessary to state that Mr. Raley found a united and independent people, a people with one thought and one purpose first and uppermost in their minds — division. He found them ready and willing to accept with gratitude any measure which might assure Eastern Umatilla of her rights with due regard for the interests of Pendleton, and found, too, that could this simple but everlasting question be amicably disposed of Umatilla county would roll up such a Democratic majority next June as she never has before.
Comments / 0