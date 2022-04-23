Other views: Oregon journalists are experimenting with new way to report on governor’s race

100 years ago — 1922James H. Raley, of Pendleton, Democratic candidate for the honorable office of senator of the twenty-first district of Oregon, visited Milton on Friday in order to become acquainted with the people and learn as near as possible of their needs and opinions regarding both tickets now before them. It is, of course, unnecessary to state that Mr. Raley found a united and independent people, a people with one thought and one purpose first and uppermost in their minds — division. He found them ready and willing to accept with gratitude any measure which might assure Eastern Umatilla of her rights with due regard for the interests of Pendleton, and found, too, that could this simple but everlasting question be amicably disposed of Umatilla county would roll up such a Democratic majority next June as she never has before.

