ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona must be patient in post-Messi era - Xavi

By Alex Kirkland
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXavi Hernandez has said Barcelona "have to be patient" in the "post-Messi era," pointing to Manchester United as an example of a big club who have struggled to maintain their previous success in recent years. Barca will look to strengthen their grip on second place in LaLiga on Sunday...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Villarreal faces next giant at Liverpool in CL semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain --  Juventus and Bayern Munich learned the hard way that Villarreal, despite its modest reputation, is no pushover even in Europes elite competition. Now the club from a small town of 50,000 inhabitants in eastern Spain must slay one more giant standing in the way of a dream appearance in its first Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Defender Ronald Araújo to sign extension with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain --  Central defender Ronald Araújo has agreed to a contract extension with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season, the Spanish club said Tuesday. Barcelona said that the 23-year-old Uruguay international will sign his new deal on Friday. Araújo, fast enough to keep up with...
SOCCER
ESPN

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal; Inter visits Bologna

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool starts as the big favorite against Villarreal in the first leg of the semifinals but won't be underestimating the Spanish team, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. And for good reason. Villarreal has already eliminated European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. Up next is a team on course for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies in the same season. Liverpool has won the League Cup, is in the FA Cup final and is a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Six-time European champion Liverpool, which is seeking to reach a third final in five years and has only lost one of its 26 games in all competitions in 2022, is without injured striker Roberto Firmino but he has lost his place in the attack anyway. Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal after the Spain striker injured his right leg two weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Xavi
ESPN

Betting tips for UEFA Champions League semifinals

The two best teams in England this season are also the two best teams in Europe. Manchester City and Liverpool are both heavily favored to advance in the UEFA Champions League semifinals, both facing Spanish clubs that seem to have magical powers. Here are my betting tips for this week's...
UEFA
SB Nation

Why a German soccer player got a red card on purpose

Why would a player want to get thrown out of a game? Well, what if you know you’re headed for a suspension and want to serve it as soon as possible? If that sounds weird, well, blame the German football calendar. Bundesliga, like many European football leagues, plays a...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Manager swap: Conte to PSG, Pochettino to Tottenham?

We’ve heard of player swaps but manager swaps are unheard of, but it appears that Antonio Conte to PSG and Mauricio Pochettino back to Tottenham is gathering steam. According to multiple reports in France, including this one in Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain are set to fire Pochettino despite the Argentine coach leading them to the Ligue 1 title over the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Post Messi#Sevilla#Laliga#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Kevin De Bruyne delivers a superb all-action display to help Man City in seven-goal thriller... as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema continues to show his class in the Champions League

Manchester City sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus got Pep Guardiola's side off to a dream start at the Etihad as they were 2-0 up after 11 minutes. Karim Benzema pulled one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Hertha grab 2-0 win in relegation battle against Stuttgart

Hertha Berlin grabbed a crucial 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in their relegation battle on Sunday to take a massive step towards Bundesliga survival. Davie Selke timed his run to perfection to connect with a pinpoint Marvin Plattenhardt cross four minutes into the game to put Hertha in front and Ishak Belfodil slotted in with a fine finish in second-half stoppage time to kill off the game.
MLS
ESPN

Champions League race: Barcelona and Juventus close in, Arsenal looking good

Of the 19 automatic Champions League slots across the five major European leagues, just eight have already been clinched. Belated congratulations to Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, both Milan sides and Real Madrid. Three of them are still in this year's semifinals; we'll see all of...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy