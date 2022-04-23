ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Payton Pritchard is growing into a legitimate swing factor

By AdamTaylorNBA
CelticsBlog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was around this time last year that numerous media members began to release profiles on Payton Pritchard, focusing on his intense work ethic and insatiable hunger for success. We heard about how the young guard from Oregon was dedicated from a young age and often overachieved due to his commitment...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Oregon State
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Payton Pritchard
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Joel Embiid, James Harden Drama

The more things change, the more they stay the same? After Monday’s Game 5 loss to the undermanned Raptors, 76ers center Joel Embiid called on James Harden to be more aggressive; before saying that might be the “coach’s job.”. “I’ve been saying all season since he got...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau Basketball#Aau#Athletic#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: De’Vion Harmon reverses course, enters the transfer portal

In a bit of stunning news, guard De’Vion Harmon has decided to leave the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program and enter the transfer portal, sources confirm. It’s stunning because earlier this month, he reiterated his commitment to the Ducks and announced he would indeed come back for his senior season. Where ever he goes, it will be Harmon’s third school in three years. He came to Oregon after two seasons at Oklahoma. As an Oregon Duck, Harmon had his good moments as well as some shooting slumps. But overall, it was a nice first season in Eugene. Harmon averaged nearly 11 points a game and shot 41.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the three-point line. This announcement comes a day after guard Rivaldo Soares announced he would be coming back to Oregon for his senior season. Harmon joins Franck Kepnang, Eric Williams, Jr. and Isaac Johnson as those who have decided to find greener pastures elsewhere. List 3 best team fits for Oregon CB Mykael Wright in 2022 NFL draft
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy