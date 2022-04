Someone should tell Donn Davis to not disrespect Cris Cyborg. If your goal is to be UFC president Dana White and piss off everyone you come across, sure, say dumb things to top talent. If you’re Donn Davis and trying to keep your promotion afloat amid allegations of suspicious betting activity, maybe don’t try and dunk on the biggest star in the WMMA. Especially when that star is one you’re hoping to get a super-fight with. That’s what the Professional Fighters League founder did with Cris “Cyborg” Justino, attempting to dunk on her after her brutal fight with former boxing champion Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.

