The potential return of Ben Simmons loomed over the Brooklyn Nets ever since he was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA trade deadline. The Nets remained optimistic that Simmons would get on the court at some point, which never happened. The former 76ers star was poised to make his season debut in Game 4 of the team’s NBA Playoff series against the Celtics, though a sore back kept him on the sidelines, where he watched as the Nets were swept. On Tuesday, the Nets players’ opinion of Simmons attempt- or lack thereof- to return, was revealed, per The Athletic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO