Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla send special birthday message to Prince Louis

By Isabelle Casey
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall sent Prince Louis a special message in aid of his fourth birthday which he celebrated on Saturday. Taking to their official social media accounts, Charles and Camilla reposted a stunning collection of images of the birthday boy playing on a beach that were taken by...

www.hellomagazine.com

shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

"Diana’s Son Is Continuing the Campaign to Disrupt Charles’ Future Reign": An Interview With Tina Brown

Tina Brown is back, and it’s as though she never left. Her newest work, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—The Truth and the Turmoil, picks up where her 2007 best seller The Diana Chronicles left off, taking us behind the scenes through the last 25 years of the British monarchy. The British royal family has been a topic Brown has covered since her days as editor-in-chief at Tatler magazine, when a young ingénue named Diana Spencer arrived on the scene and soon catapulted into her role as the Princess of Wales. Since her Tatler days, Brown has gone on to edit Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and, most recently, The Daily Beast (which she also founded), in addition to other prominent masthead appointments. This is Brown’s first book wholly about the royal family since 2007—and, well, a lot has happened in 15 years.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's secret change to Princess Diana's £123k engagement ring

Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, six months after the Duke of Cambridge proposed with Princess Diana's former engagement ring. Kate has been pictured wearing the large sapphire and diamond rock since their official engagement announcement at St James's Palace on 16...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Keegan is a dream in mesh crop top

Michelle Keegan has turned up the heat once again with a romantic new look. The Brassic star took to social media to share a series of unseen outfits – looking incredible in each and every one of them. The 34-year-old wowed fans wearing an orange and pink-hued mesh crop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's epic £10k headband collection revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted onlookers on Monday afternoon as she headed to Westminster Abbey to mark Anzac Day. Kate may have worn a beautiful cream coat dress by Alexander McQueen, but it was her headband that got everyone talking. The 'Calypso Halo' was by Jane Taylor - the place...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee reveals son's latest milestone that had her holding back tears live on-air

Ginger Zee tends to keep weather news front and center and her family away from the cameras, but that has all changed since she launched her latest venture, Branching Out. The National Geographic series follows the meteorologist along with her husband, Ben Aaron, and her kids, Adrian and Miles, as they venture out around the United States searching for solutions to fight climate change.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts shares rare selfie as she makes exciting announcement

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and rarely shares photos on social media. However, on Sunday night, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to share a rare post, uploading a fun selfie with her Gaslit co-star Sean Penn. The pair were all smiles as...
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Prince George has 'trial day' at new school

Prince George has been for a "trial day" at a potential new school. The eight-year-old royal's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are believed to be planning to relocate to Windsor and the couple have been looking at potential new schools in the area, visiting one establishment six times before sending their eldest son in to meet his possible future classmates.
U.K.

