It’s been decades — at least three of them — with a continuous litany of embarrassments, mismanagement, tragedy and even death that have dogged Virginia’s dysfunctional system of mental health services and hospitals. And the drumbeat continues. A little over a week ago, two felons broke out of the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg where […] The post Decades, tragedies and heartaches later, Virginia’s mental health system still struggles appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO